Meet self-made entrepreneur who owns 10 private jets at age 33, her net worth is...

Women entrepreneurs in India have been making significant strides in recent years. With increasing access to education and opportunities, more and more women are venturing into the world of entrepreneurship. These women are not only contributing to the economy but also empowering other women to follow their dreams. One of the biggest examples is Kanika Tekriwal who is the founder and CEO of JetSetGo, a plane aggregator startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters.

She is one of India’s richest women, who holds a massive net worth of around Rs 420 crore. At the age of 22, Kanika Tekriwal decided to set up her own aviation-based startup after surviving cancer. Her business flourished so much that now she owns 10 private jets.

JetSetGo, India's pioneer in the aircraft leasing industry, has comfortably transported close to 100,000 passengers. With a record of successfully executing 6,000 flights, the company leaves a strong mark in the sector.

Born into a Marwari family in 1990, Kanika Tekriwal embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in 2012 when she founded JetSetGo. For her schooling, she went to the Lawrence School, Lovedale, and has also studied at Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School in Bhopal. She completed her graduation from Coventry University.

Interestingly, she is also one of the young richest women on the Hurun Rich List. Kanika was diagnosed with cancer in her early 20s. She is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Kanika has won several awards and honours for her business skills, including the National Entrepreneurship Award by the Government of India and the Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum.