Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film starts slow, earns only Rs 4.25 crore

Meet school dropout who started business with Rs 13000 from small cart; now owns Rs 20000 crore company, net worth is...

'What about 1.5 lakh unlisted Muslims in Assam?': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions implementation of CAA

Meet one of India's first female doctors, performed last operation on day of her death

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Will go to people with track record of 10 years, agenda for...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on mission 400+ for NDA

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Meet Babur's daughter, who rebelled against Ottoman empire, know why

From Babur to Aurangzeb: Here’s how Mughal Emperors died

Then and now: Here's how cast of Son Pari looks after 24 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet school dropout who started business with Rs 13000 from small cart; now owns Rs 20000 crore company, net worth is...

A resident of Thiruthangal in Chennai, Chandramogan dropped out of his school owing to financial issues, and his family sold all their property. While his father had a small provision shop, Chandramogan began his career working at a timber depot for Rs 65.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some people get a taste of adversities and failures at a very young age, but they persist and show resilience, which consequently turns their lives into inspiring success stories.

We are talking about a person who will reinforce your belief in determination, hard work and persistence. It is the 74-year-old RG Chandramogan, the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product.He started as a school dropout selling ice cream from carts, and now is a business tycoon owning India's largest private dairy companies.

A resident of  Thiruthangal in Chennai, Chandramogan dropped out of his school owing to financial issues, and his family sold all their property. While his father had a small provision shop, Chandramogan began his career working at a timber depot for Rs 65. Then in 1970, he quit the job and established an ice cream business with just three workers out of a 250 sq ft room. He invested just Rs 13,000, and sold ice cream on 15 pushcarts.  

While his company struggled to survive in the early months, it earned over Rs 1.5 lakh in the first year itself, giving Chandramogan the drive to persist. 

In 1981, Chandramogan attained a transformational stage after analyzing a gap in the service of ice cream industry. Tapping the market of small cities, Chandramogan cemented his ‘Arun’ ice cream brand as a market leader in Tamil Nadu. In 1986, he revised his brand’s name to Hatsun Agro Product. 

Presently, it has become one of India’s largest private dairy companies. It makes a revenue of a whopping Rs 20,000 crore. While Chandramogan’s net worth has crossed over Rs 13,000 crore ($1.7 billion), as per Forbes rich list. His products are sold in 42 countries. While, Chandramogan’s son C Sathyan acts as the company’s Managing Director.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Electoral bonds: SC raps SBI for not disclosing bond numbers, seeks response by March 18

Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

Meet Indian genius who converted to Hinduism, was controversially denied Nobel Prize in 2005 for...

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Meet Indian genius, lost father at 5, mother at 9, decorated doctor turned to homeopathy due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement