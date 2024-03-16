Meet school dropout who started business with Rs 13000 from small cart; now owns Rs 20000 crore company, net worth is...

Some people get a taste of adversities and failures at a very young age, but they persist and show resilience, which consequently turns their lives into inspiring success stories.

We are talking about a person who will reinforce your belief in determination, hard work and persistence. It is the 74-year-old RG Chandramogan, the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product.He started as a school dropout selling ice cream from carts, and now is a business tycoon owning India's largest private dairy companies.

A resident of Thiruthangal in Chennai, Chandramogan dropped out of his school owing to financial issues, and his family sold all their property. While his father had a small provision shop, Chandramogan began his career working at a timber depot for Rs 65. Then in 1970, he quit the job and established an ice cream business with just three workers out of a 250 sq ft room. He invested just Rs 13,000, and sold ice cream on 15 pushcarts.

While his company struggled to survive in the early months, it earned over Rs 1.5 lakh in the first year itself, giving Chandramogan the drive to persist.

In 1981, Chandramogan attained a transformational stage after analyzing a gap in the service of ice cream industry. Tapping the market of small cities, Chandramogan cemented his ‘Arun’ ice cream brand as a market leader in Tamil Nadu. In 1986, he revised his brand’s name to Hatsun Agro Product.

Presently, it has become one of India’s largest private dairy companies. It makes a revenue of a whopping Rs 20,000 crore. While Chandramogan’s net worth has crossed over Rs 13,000 crore ($1.7 billion), as per Forbes rich list. His products are sold in 42 countries. While, Chandramogan’s son C Sathyan acts as the company’s Managing Director.

