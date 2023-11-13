Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Indian batters with 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

6 foods to cure fatty liver

Home remedies to treat dark circles at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

This Indian-origin businessman is a suspect in Europe's biggest Tax fraud. Know more about this man.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An Indian-origin businessman's name has appeared in the biggest tax scam in Europe, 'Cum-Ex'. As per reports of Reuters through the 'Cum-Ex' scam, a fraud of around 10 billion pounds has been committed. Britain is the most affected country with around 2000 bankers, brokers and fund managers in London who are suspects of this scam. 

The Indian-origin businessman who is also a suspect in the scam is Sanjay Shah. He is a Dubai-based British-Indian businessman and tax fraudster. 

What is Cum-Ex scam?

According to the Washington Post, this scam was carried out by taking advantage of tax-related policies. Many people claimed ownership of the same stock. Then took refund on dividend tax, whereas the tax was paid only once by one person. In the language of the economy, this is called the ‘double-tipping’ strategy.

According to the European Parliament, this scandal began in 2001. This came to light for the first time in 2012 by Germany. After an investigation was launched, the scams started being found in different countries of Europe. The European Parliament report states that between 2001 and 2012, a scam of more than 55 billion euros took place. The actual amount may be much higher.

Read: Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage

Who is Sanjay Shah?

Indian-origin businessman Sanjay Shah used to work at Amsterdam-based Rabo Bank. Later he was removed from the job. After this did small business. About 15 years ago, he established a setup related to the 'Dividend Tax Law' and rapidly climbed the ladder of progress.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage

SpiceJet employee faces verbal assault as woman expresses frustration over flight delay in viral video

PM Modi reaches Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE