Meet Salil Parekh, IIT Bombay alumnus whose package is Rs 21 lakh per day

Salil Parekh is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Salil Parekh's salary was increased to make it at par with his peers in other top Indian I-T companies. (File)

Salil Parekh is one of the most well known information technology (IT) honchos in the world. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, one of India's big four IT companies. Parekh has over three decades of experience in the IT services industry. Currently, he is a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry, the leading Indian industries body. 

Parekh, with a strong history of work in the Indian and global IT industry, brings onboard skill sets that drive the company's strategic direction.

Parekh has held several top positions in the global corporate space. He was on the board of Capegmini, where he held several positions at the leadership. He held spearheaded application services, cloud infrastructure services and the tech division of the company. 

He also held the position of Partner at Ernst and Young. He grew the company in India.

He did his Aeronautical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. 

Salil Parekh is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. 

In 2022, Infosys increased his salary by a whopping 88 percent. His annual compensation had been Rs 42.50 crore. After the hike, his salary package was Rs 79.75 crore, which is over Rs 21 lakh per day.

His fixed salary is Rs 11 crore. Around Rs 68 crore are performance linked incentives.

Parekh's salary was increased to make it at par with his peers in other top Indian I-T companies.

