Meet Sabyasachi Mukherjee, sold books for admission to come out as an award winning designer, know his complete story

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, born on February 23, 1974, in Manicktala, West Bengal, India, is a highly acclaimed fashion designer, retailer, couturier, and jewelry designer. He is the brand owner and founder of the famous Indian brand, "Sabyasachi," and an associate designer board member of the "Fashion Design Council of India."

Sabyasachi completed his primary and higher secondary education from "Sri Aurobindo Vidyamandir, Kolkata," and "St. Xavier College," respectively. Later, he completed his graduation in fashion designing from the "National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kolkata."

Despite facing initial resistance from his parents about pursuing a career in fashion designing, Sabyasachi sold his books to pay for his admission and entrance exams and eventually started his label in 1999. It was a challenging start, as he struggled to find buyers for his designs and often had to take up odd jobs to make ends meet. However, he never lost hope and continued to work tirelessly towards his goals.

Sabyasachi's breakthrough moment came in 2001 when he participated in the Lakme Fashion Week, where his designs received critical acclaim, and he quickly gained recognition in the fashion industry. From there, his career took off, and he never looked back.

Sabyasachi draws inspiration from a variety of sources, including deserts, antique textiles, and cultural traditions from around the world. His designs are widely recognized for their intricate details, beautiful craftsmanship, and timeless appeal. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his work, including "The Most Outstanding and Young Designer of India Award" from the "Femina British Council" and "The Grand Winner Award" at the Mercedes Benz New Asia Fashion Week in 2003.

In addition to fashion designing, Sabyasachi has also designed costumes and clothing for Bollywood films and celebrities. Some of the notable films he has worked on include "Black (2005)," "Baabul," "Raavan," "Paa," "Guzaarish," and "No one Killed Jessica."

Apart from his work in fashion designing, Sabyasachi is also known for his philanthropic endeavors. He started a non-profit organization called "Save the Saree," where retailers weave Indian sarees priced at ₹ 3500. Through this project, he aims to promote and preserve traditional Indian textiles and crafts.

Sabyasachi earns through multiple sources and is not dependent on any one source of income. Some of his major sources of income include fashion designing, jewelry designing, retailing, couturier work, contracts, and investments.

