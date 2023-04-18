Meet Ruchi Kalra, Gurgaon CEO who built 2 unicorns worth Rs 52000 crore

Ruchi Kalra worked as a partner for McKinsey for over eight years. She and her husband manage separate offices. (File)

Ruchi Kalra is India's most successful start-up founder along with her husband Asish Mohapatra. She is the co-founder of two companies -- both unicorns and both profitable. At a time when humongous startups are unable to negotiate with the question of profitability, spearheading two massive profit-making businesses is a rare feat. Kalra's business strategy is simple -- exact profit out of every transaction. This strategy doesn't sit well with investors who prefer growth through burn. Unfazed, the couple run their startups keeping profitability in mind.

In 2015, Ruchi Kalra-founded OfBusiness, a business-to-business platform that sells raw materials, industrial supplies etc. The company hit a valuation of Rs 44,000 crore. She is the CEO of Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending arm of OfBusiness, which raised 200 million dollars at a valuation of 1 billion dollars (Rs 8200 crore). With this, they became the first couple in India to build two unicorns.

Like her husband, Ruchi Kalra is also an IITian. She completed her B-Tech from IIT Delhi. She later did her MBA from the Indian School of Business. Oxyzo was founded in 2017. They basically provide finance to those buying stuff from their platform. They extend loans to small and medium businesses.

Kalra worked as a partner for McKinsey for over eight years. She and her husband manage separate offices. Both their offices are in Gurgaon.

In the financial year 2021, the company's revenue was Rs 197.53 crore. The next year, it soared to Rs 312.97 crore. Their profit became Rs 60.34 crore in 2021-2022. It was Rs 39.94 crore last year.

According to Forbes, at a lecture, she had talked about her view on profit. She said profit has co-exist with growth. At the same event, she had said all the laws of the land must be followed, while keeping a sharp eye on cost.

She is also a co-founder in OfBusiness whose revenue zoomed to Rs 7269 crore in FY-22.

The company's profit after tax was Rs 125.63 crore.

She said in an interview that in 2016, 73 investors rejected their idea. However, they needed only one to run their company.