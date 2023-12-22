Meet Ravi Jaipuria, India's Cola king whose wealth rose by Rs 49958 crore, surpasses India's richest banker, net worth..

Ravi Jaipuria's company Varun Beverages produces, bottles and distributes PepsiCo beverages in India.

The founder and chairman of RJ Corp., Ravi Kant Jaipuria's net worth soar by $6 billion in 2023 as a result of Varun Beverages' shares increasing 18 times since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2016. In the process, the "Cola King" of India has surpassed Uday Kotak, the richest banker in the nation, in terms of net worth. Varun Beverages Ltd. operating in the FMCG sector has a market cap of Rs 163418.38 Crore.

Ravi Jaipuria is an Indian billionaire business magnate with a $15.1 B net worth. He is the chairman of RJ Corp, under which, he manages Varun Beverages and Devyani International. Varun Beverages produces, bottles and distributes PepsiCo beverages in India. It is the second-largest bottling partner for PepsiCo's soft drink outside the US. He is also referred to as India's cola king.

Jaipuria hails from a Marwari family and is a father of 2 children. He studied business management in the United States and returned to India in 1985. He finished his upper secondary studies at New Delhi's DPS Mathura Road.

He joined the family business as a bottler for Pepsi-Cola. He also holds a minority stake in Medanta, a healthcare firm and hotel chain Lemon Tree. Jaipuria also manages Devyani International which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee stores.