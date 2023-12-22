Meet Ravi Jaipuria, India's Cola king whose wealth rose by Rs 49958 crore, surpasses India's richest banker, net worth..

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Vin Diesel's ex-assistant accuses him of sexual assault

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Tips to style winter outfits

8 neurobic exercises that improve memory

Anti-Aging Diet: 8 foods that can help you look younger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Ravi Jaipuria, India's Cola king whose wealth rose by Rs 49958 crore, surpasses India's richest banker, net worth..

Ravi Jaipuria's company Varun Beverages produces, bottles and distributes PepsiCo beverages in India.

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The founder and chairman of RJ Corp., Ravi Kant Jaipuria's net worth soar by $6 billion in 2023 as a result of Varun Beverages' shares increasing 18 times since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2016. In the process, the "Cola King" of India has surpassed Uday Kotak, the richest banker in the nation, in terms of net worth. Varun Beverages Ltd. operating in the FMCG sector has a market cap of Rs 163418.38 Crore.

Ravi Jaipuria is an Indian billionaire business magnate with a $15.1 B net worth. He is the chairman of RJ Corp, under which, he manages Varun Beverages and Devyani International. Varun Beverages produces, bottles and distributes PepsiCo beverages in India. It is the second-largest bottling partner for PepsiCo's soft drink outside the US. He is also referred to as India's cola king. 

Jaipuria hails from a Marwari family and is a father of 2 children. He studied business management in the United States and returned to India in 1985. He finished his upper secondary studies at New Delhi's DPS Mathura Road. 

He joined the family business as a bottler for Pepsi-Cola. He also holds a minority stake in Medanta, a healthcare firm and hotel chain Lemon Tree. Jaipuria also manages Devyani International which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee stores. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister today

Woman hit with Rs 1 lakh charge for using hair dryer in hotel, here's why

Tata Safari, Tata Harrier SUVs receive Bharat-NCAP 5-star rating, Gadkari lauds Ratan Tata's company

'These tears are...': Congress on Sakshi Malik announcing retirement after Brij Bhushan associate wins WFI polls

Meet actress who left Bollywood after viral video destroyed her career, OTT career was flop, from family of superstars

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE