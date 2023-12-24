Meet Indian businessman who has earned Rs 42231 crore in just one year, his business is...

His total wealth has witnessed a growth of $5.89 billion (around Rs 42,231 crore), this year, placing him at the 139th position in the global billionaires' list.

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, the founder and chairman of RJ Corp, which is the parent company of Varun Beverages and Devyani International, has significantly increased his net worth in 2023. Often referred to as the 'Cola King' of India, Jaipuria's net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has reached $14.3 billion (approximately Rs 1,191.69 crore). His total wealth has witnessed a growth of $5.89 billion (around Rs 42,231 crore), this year, placing him at the 139th position in the global billionaires' list.

Varun Beverages gained prominence after acquiring the South African company BevCo, PepsiCo's bottling partner, for Rs 1,320 crore. Since this acquisition, RJ Corp and Ravi Jaipuria have been in the spotlight. The market capitalisation of Varun Beverages stands at Rs 1.61 lakh crore and the company's shares experienced an 83% surge in 2023.

Known as the 'Cola King,' Ravi Kant Jaipuria is famous for his association with Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's bottling partner and distributor in India. His other company, Devyani International, operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and WTCJ Tea outlets in India.

Jaipuria is also involved in the healthcare firm Medanta and the hotel chain Lemon Tree. According to RJ Group's shareholding pattern until March 2023, RJ Corp Limited holds publicly traded stocks with a net worth of Rs 37,334.1 crore.

Ravi Jaipuria belongs to a Marwari family and completed his schooling at DPS School on Mathura Road, Delhi. He pursued his business management studies in the United States. After completing his education, he returned to India in 1985 and joined the family business of bottling. In 1987, the family business underwent a split, resulting in Ravi Jaipuria taking over a bottling plant. He entered into an agreement with PepsiCo, and his companies, Varun Beverages and Devyani International, continue to dominate the market for PepsiCo, KFC, Costa Coffee, and WTCJ Tea in India.