Meet Indian businessman who has earned Rs 42231 crore in just one year, his business is...

Headlines

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Meet man, who started jewellery store, built a Rs 17,000 crore and then sold it

Sports Ministry suspends WFI Chief Sanjay Singh, here's what happened

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet banker-turned-IAS officer who quit after 15 years, then led several multi-crore firms, has also scaled Himalayas

MI coach calls this player an 'X-factor' for IPL 2024, its not Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar

Merry Christmas 2023: Know history, significance and 5 traditions of the day

Star players who never captained Team India

Cricketers who retired in 2023

Top 10 masked WWE wrestlers of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian businessman who has earned Rs 42231 crore in just one year, his business is...

His total wealth has witnessed a growth of $5.89 billion (around Rs 42,231 crore), this year, placing him at the 139th position in the global billionaires' list.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, the founder and chairman of RJ Corp, which is the parent company of Varun Beverages and Devyani International, has significantly increased his net worth in 2023. Often referred to as the 'Cola King' of India, Jaipuria's net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has reached $14.3 billion (approximately Rs 1,191.69 crore). His total wealth has witnessed a growth of $5.89 billion (around Rs 42,231 crore), this year, placing him at the 139th position in the global billionaires' list.

Varun Beverages gained prominence after acquiring the South African company BevCo, PepsiCo's bottling partner, for Rs 1,320 crore. Since this acquisition, RJ Corp and Ravi Jaipuria have been in the spotlight. The market capitalisation of Varun Beverages stands at Rs 1.61 lakh crore and the company's shares experienced an 83% surge in 2023.

Known as the 'Cola King,' Ravi Kant Jaipuria is famous for his association with Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's bottling partner and distributor in India. His other company, Devyani International, operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and WTCJ Tea outlets in India.

Jaipuria is also involved in the healthcare firm Medanta and the hotel chain Lemon Tree. According to RJ Group's shareholding pattern until March 2023, RJ Corp Limited holds publicly traded stocks with a net worth of Rs 37,334.1 crore.

Ravi Jaipuria belongs to a Marwari family and completed his schooling at DPS School on Mathura Road, Delhi. He pursued his business management studies in the United States. After completing his education, he returned to India in 1985 and joined the family business of bottling. In 1987, the family business underwent a split, resulting in Ravi Jaipuria taking over a bottling plant. He entered into an agreement with PepsiCo, and his companies, Varun Beverages and Devyani International, continue to dominate the market for PepsiCo, KFC, Costa Coffee, and WTCJ Tea in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

K'taka hijab ban removal: BJP strongly reacts to CM's decision, says raising concern about 'secular nature'

Innovative Brand Revolutionises Personalised Silver Jewellery With Customisable Pieces

Shah Rukh Khan says he feels more comfortable playing his age, being 'age honest' in Dunki: 'Since I look young...'

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE