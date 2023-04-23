Meet Ravi Jaipuria, India's cola king with Rs 73,000 crore net worth, know about his billion dollars business (file photo: RJ Corp)

We all have drunk carbonated soft drinks such as Pepsi, 7 Up, Mountain Dew and Mirinda. These are popular soft drinks in India and sell in huge amounts, especially in summer. But have you ever wondered -- who is the man behind these soft drinks? Today, we will tell you about Ravi Jaipuria, whose company Varun Beverages produces, bottles and distributes these beverages in India.

It is the second largest bottling partner for PepsiCo's beverages in the world outside the US. But who is Ravi Jaipuria, considered as India's cola king? Ravi Jaipuria is an Indian billionaire businessman. He hails from a Marwari family. Jaipuria is the chairman of RJ Corp, under which, he manages Devyani International and Varun Beverages. Jaipuria studied business management in the US. He completed his higher secondary education at DPS Mathura Road, New Delhi.

He returned to India in 1985 and joined the family business as a bottler for Pepsi-Cola. In 1987, he got one bottling plant as his share after a family division, he later switched to PepsiCo. Jaipuria also holds a minority stake in Medanta, a healthcare firm and hotel chain Lemon Tree.

According to Forbes, his net worth is $8.9 billion (Rs 7301,635,65,000) as of April 23, 2023. He was on 232nd position in Billionaires (2023) list of the magazine. He was ranked 21st in India's Richest list in 2022 by Forbes.

In 1985, his wife died in a plane crash. He has two children, one son named Varun and a daughter named Devyani. He named his company Varun Beverages after his son and Devyani International after his daughter.

While Devyani International operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee and TWG Tea outlets, Varun Beverages is one of PepsiCo's biggest bottlers outside the US. As per corporate shareholdings filed for March 31, 2023, RJ corp limited publicly holds 7 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 37,334.1 crore, according to Trendlyne.

READ | Meet Baba Kalyani, BITS Pilani alumnus with over Rs 19,500 cr net worth, know about his billion dollars business empire