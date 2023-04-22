Meet Baba Kalyani, BITS Pilani alumnus with over Rs 19,500 cr net worth, know about his billion dollars business empire (file photo: IIT Mandi)

India has several billionaires who own multi-crore business empires not just in the country but also in abroad. They have been successfully leading their firms to expand their business empire. One such person is Baba Kalyani, who is a successful businessman. In this article, we will tell you about Kalyani, who is an alumnus of the prestigious BITS Pilani.

Who is Baba Kalyani? Baba Kalyani is a well-known Indian billionaire businessman. His full name is Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani. The 74-year-old is the chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge, a forgings manufacturer. It is the flagship company of the Kalyani Group, also headed by Kalyani.

Bharat Forge's current market cap value is Rs 36,300 crore. His father founded the company in 1966. It was the first company promoted by the $3 billion (revenue) Kalyani Group. It remains the Group's flagship company.

Baba Kalyani was born in 1949 to Sulochana and Neelkanth Kalyani, who was a Pune-based industrialist. He completed his bachelor's degree (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani in 1970.

He pursued his Master of Science (MS) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Boston in the US in 1972. Later in the same year, he joined Bharat Forge.

According to Forbes, his net worth is $ 2.4 billion (Rs 19,680 crore) as of April 22, 2023. He is currently on the 1217th spot in the billionaires' list of 2023 of the magazine. He was on the 79th position in India's richest in 2022.

Kalyani has also received the Padma Bhushan award in 2008 for contributions to Trade and Industry. Kalyani owns a football team called Bharat FC. Baba Kalyani is married to Sunita B Kalyani who is the director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. The couple has a son named Amit, who is also involved in the family business.

