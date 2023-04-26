Meet Rajiv Poddar, billionaire son-in-law of Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani's right hand; his net worth is...

Rajiv Poddar: Balkrishna Industries started in 1963 when they started making bicycle tires in 1963. (File)

Manoj Modi is one of the closest aides of Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani. According to reports, he received a massive building worth Rs 1500 crore as a gift from his boss. The house is located in Mumbai's most posh area. The 22-storey building is situated in Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road. Sajjan Jindal, the chairman of JSW Group, is his neighbour. The total area of the building is 1.7 lakh square feet. The land rates of the area touch up to Rs 70,600 per square feet. Manoj Modi's elder son-in-law Rajiv Poddar is an industrialist himself.

Who is Manoj Harivanjan Modi?

Manoj Modi is a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. He is 55 years old. He is a close employee and friend of Mukesh Ambani. He keeps away from the limelight. He is known for helping Ambani crack some gigantic deals.

The building has 22 floors. The first two floors are reserved for Modi's family. The 16th, 17th and 18 floors are for his elder daughter Khushboo Poddar and her family. She is married to Rajiv Poddar, the joint managing director of Balkrishna Industries Limited. His father Arvind and mother Vijayalakshmi Poddar are the owners of the company. He has studied from Kingston University.

His company manufactures tyres for agriculture equipment. The company is the global leader with a robust export business.

The net worth of the family is a whopping Rs 22,900 crore.

Before becoming the managing director, he spent a lot of time in the production plants of the business to learn its ropes. He loves sports. He also provides sponsorships to sports teams. They sponsor events like Rugby World Cup France (2023), Monster Jam, and LaLiga.