Who is Rajendra Barwale? The company is known for its high-yielding and affordable seeds.

The family of the owners of Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company (Mahyco) has bought a sea-view apartment in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill. The cost of the 9,546 sq ft house is around Rs 122 crore. The director of the company, Rajendra Barwale, his wife and son bought the house on Walkeshwar Road.

They bought the house from Lodha's company Macrotech Developers. The house is 1,28,000 per square feet. It is on the second floor of a building called Lodha Malabar. The family will also get six car parking slots. The family paid Rs 7.33 crore as stamp duty. The area of the tower is 1.08 acre. It will be completed by June 2026.

The company is known for its high-yielding and affordable seeds. It also bought BT Cotton to India in 2002. The company was founded in 1964.

Rajendra Barwale was born to farmer Badrinarayan Ramulal Barwale. Late BR Barwale was regarded as the father of the Indian seeds industry. He revolutionised farming practices by producing high-yielding, reasonably priced seeds.

BR Barwale began farming on his family's land in the 1950s. He invented higher efficiency seeds and started to sell them at an affordable price. He received Padma Bhushan Award in 2001. He passed away in 2017.

Rajendra Barwale studied agriculture at GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

He has been the Managing Director of the country for over 30 years.

He is a member of the Joint Apex Committee of the IndoSwiss collaborations on Biotechnology. He is also a member of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority.