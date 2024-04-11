Meet man, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IPS job after 8 years due to...

Studying in IIT or becoming an IPS officer is a dream for many and only a few are lucky to achieve both the feats. Here we are going to talk about Rajan Singh, who is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and he also cleared the UPSC exam and became an IPS officer.

Rajan Singh was a highly regarded IPS officer in Kerala for eight years. As the Police Commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram, he oversaw a force of 3,500 policemen, earning a reputation for his exceptional management acumen.

Despite his successful tenure in the police force, Rajan Singh opted for a new direction in life after eight years and chose to pursue an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He then ventured into the corporate world, gaining experience with prominent companies before venturing into entrepreneurship.

In 2012, Rajan Singh established Course Brew, an innovative video-based e-learning platform. Building on this success, he founded ConceptOwl in 2015, focusing on enhancing science education for school students and those preparing for competitive exams.

The challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 inspired Rajan Singh to create Habit Strong, a platform centered on habit-based learning. This initiative has since merged with ConceptOwl, positioning itself for further growth and impact in the years ahead.

Rajan Sing firmly believes that the key distinction between entrepreneurs and professionals lies in their willingness to seize opportunities. As he puts it, "I didn't want to look back and regret not taking a risk."