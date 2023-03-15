Meet Prem Kumar, arrived in Mumbai without any money, launched startup selling laptops, now earns in lakhs

File Photo/Representative Image

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is known to be a city where people come to fulfill their dreams. Bollywood films like Amitabh Bachchan's Trishul have also showcased how a person coming from nothing ends up with everything with sheer hard work and a sound business mind. Today, we will tell you a similar story of a man named Prem Kumar from Patna who did not have a penny in his pocket but wanted to work on his own startup. The story is of how Prem Kumar was able to fulfill his dream with a little faith and hard work. Today, Prem Kumar does business in lakhs and also gives employment to others.

All about Prem Kumar from Patna

Prem Kumar says that he had come with a longing to see the city of Mumbai. At the time he did not even think he too would have an existence of his own in the city of Mumbai. In the year 2018, when Prem Kumar arrived in Mumbai, he did not even have a single rupee in his pocket so he started looking for a job. Days passed by, but Prem could not find a job. After a while, Prem Kumar felt that he should create a startup of his own, but he had no money for a business startup.

Prem Kumar created his startup by selling laptop

Prem says that he had just brought a laptop from Patna which was on loan. One day, he put that laptop for sale on OLX and Facebook. In a short time, his hard work started paying off. He saw that he was getting a lot of inquiries for laptops from social media. Prem's startup started from here. With the money he got from selling laptops, he brought laptops and started selling them online. Gradually Prem's business started.

Prem says that today he has his own house in Mumbai and his dream of living in the city has also come true. Prem now lives happily in Mumbai with his family. Prem says that he has achieved this position in five years and now after deducting all the expenses, he earns Rs 10 lakh per year.