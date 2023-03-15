Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Check and download NEET PG Toppers 2023 list here

As per the official result notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on/after March 25, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Check and download NEET PG Toppers 2023 list here
File Photo
The National Board of Examinations, NBE, has declared the NEET PG 2023 Results on the official websites - www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2023 Cutoff scores (Category wise) and topper details have also been announced by NBE. 
 
NEET PG 2023 Toppers List 
 
Roll Number: 2361041067
Rank: 1
Marcks: 725
 
Roll Number: 23661105390
Rank: 20
Marks: 700
 
Roll Number: 23661014261
Rank: 25
Marks: 687
 
Roll Number: 23661016839
Rank: 63
Marks: 680
 
Roll Number: 23661062733
Rank: 80
Marks: 676
 
Roll Number: 23661031359
Rank: 84
Marks: 675
 
Roll Number: 23661024133
Rank: 119
Marks: 671
 
Roll Number: 23661062286
Rank: 146
Marks: 677
 
Roll Number: 23661063714
Rank: 155
Marks: 666
 
Roll Number: 23661038884
Rank: 162
Marks: 666
 
NEET PG 2023: Cut-off scores
 
Category: General/EWS
Eligibility criteria: 50th percentile
Cut-off score: 291
 
Category: General-PwBD
Eligibility criteria: 45th percentile
Cut-off score: 274
 
Category: SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD)
Eligibility criteria: 40th percentile
Cut-off score: 257
 
As per the official result notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on/after March 25, 2023. 
 
The designated Counseling Authority for NEET PG counselling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 after the merit list is released.
 
Counselling for NEET PG 2023 is likely to begin four months later. The details of the counselling process and applicable reservations will be released in a separate handbook by the designated counselling authority for NEET PG 2023. Seat allotment will be based on the NEET PG 2023 result, candidate choices, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.