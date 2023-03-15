NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Check and download NEET PG Toppers 2023 list here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:01 AM IST
The National Board of Examinations, NBE, has declared the NEET PG 2023 Results on the official websites - www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2023 Cutoff scores (Category wise) and topper details have also been announced by NBE.
NEET PG 2023 Toppers List
Roll Number: 2361041067
Rank: 1
Marcks: 725
Roll Number: 23661105390
Rank: 20
Marks: 700
Roll Number: 23661014261
Rank: 25
Marks: 687
Roll Number: 23661016839
Rank: 63
Marks: 680
Roll Number: 23661062733
Rank: 80
Marks: 676
Roll Number: 23661031359
Rank: 84
Marks: 675
Roll Number: 23661024133
Rank: 119
Marks: 671
Roll Number: 23661062286
Rank: 146
Marks: 677
Roll Number: 23661063714
Rank: 155
Marks: 666
Roll Number: 23661038884
Rank: 162
Marks: 666
NEET PG 2023: Cut-off scores
Category: General/EWS
Eligibility criteria: 50th percentile
Cut-off score: 291
Category: General-PwBD
Eligibility criteria: 45th percentile
Cut-off score: 274
Category: SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD)
Eligibility criteria: 40th percentile
Cut-off score: 257
As per the official result notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on/after March 25, 2023.
The designated Counseling Authority for NEET PG counselling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 after the merit list is released.
Counselling for NEET PG 2023 is likely to begin four months later. The details of the counselling process and applicable reservations will be released in a separate handbook by the designated counselling authority for NEET PG 2023. Seat allotment will be based on the NEET PG 2023 result, candidate choices, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.