NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Check and download NEET PG Toppers 2023 list here

File Photo

The National Board of Examinations, NBE, has declared the NEET PG 2023 Results on the official websites - www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2023 Cutoff scores (Category wise) and topper details have also been announced by NBE.

NEET PG 2023 Toppers List

Roll Number: 2361041067

Rank: 1

Marcks: 725

Roll Number: 23661105390

Rank: 20

Marks: 700

Roll Number: 23661014261

Rank: 25

Marks: 687

Roll Number: 23661016839

Rank: 63

Marks: 680

Roll Number: 23661062733

Rank: 80

Marks: 676

Roll Number: 23661031359

Rank: 84

Marks: 675

Roll Number: 23661024133

Rank: 119

Marks: 671

Roll Number: 23661062286

Rank: 146

Marks: 677

Roll Number: 23661063714

Rank: 155

Marks: 666

Roll Number: 23661038884

Rank: 162

Marks: 666

NEET PG 2023: Cut-off scores

Category: General/EWS

Eligibility criteria: 50th percentile

Cut-off score: 291

Category: General-PwBD

Eligibility criteria: 45th percentile

Cut-off score: 274

Category: SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD)

Eligibility criteria: 40th percentile

Cut-off score: 257

As per the official result notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on/after March 25, 2023.

The designated Counseling Authority for NEET PG counselling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 after the merit list is released.

Counselling for NEET PG 2023 is likely to begin four months later. The details of the counselling process and applicable reservations will be released in a separate handbook by the designated counselling authority for NEET PG 2023. Seat allotment will be based on the NEET PG 2023 result, candidate choices, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.