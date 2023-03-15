Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Sunil Gavaskar recreates Naatu Naatu hook step with Matthew Hayden as India reaches WTC 2023 final, watch

The official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Star Sports shared a viral video of Sunil Gavaskar’s Naatu Naatu dance performance on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Viral video: Sunil Gavaskar recreates Naatu Naatu hook step with Matthew Hayden as India reaches WTC 2023 final, watch
Photo via Twitter

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

READ | Meet Prem Rakshith, choreographer of Naatu Naatu, RRR chartbuster that won Oscar for 'Best Original Song'

While RRR's win at the Oscars 2023 is a proud moment for India, the celebrations of bringing the award home are still continuing. Like many Indians, former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden were also seen celebrating India's big win in Ahmedabad. A video of Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden is currently going viral that shows them grooving to RRR's chartbuster Naatu Naatu. 

Check out the viral video here

The official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Star Sports shared a viral video of Sunil Gavaskar’s dance performance on Twitter. 

In the video, Ajit Agarkar and Jatin Sapru were also seen joining in on the fun with Gavaskar and Hayden.

READ | Woman uses Jeevansathi.com not to find husband but compare salary range, read full story here

Sunil Gavaskar's video was shared ahead of the start of the match on Day 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, March 13.

Oscars 2023 was a special time for India as the country celebrated two big wins. While RRR bagged an Oscar for Naatu Naatu in Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary - Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.