The Google employee also took to the comments section and clarified how his friend uses Google to know about "people who began working the same year as her" to get a sense of what they are earning and about the salary range and market dynamics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Woman uses Jeevansathi.com not to find husband but compare salary range, read full story here
File Photo/Representative Image

Most people would think that a matrimonial website can only be used by single people to find a potential partner, however, a viral LinkedIn post is here to prove them wrong. Today, we will tell you about a woman who used the matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com in her search for a job. 

Ashveen Bansal, a software engineer at Google, revealed that one of his friends had used Jeevansathi.com to figure out how much similar jobs paid at different companies before applying.

In a LinkedIn post that is now going viral, Bansal wrote, "So a friend told me she is using #jeevansathi.com to see compensation from different companies through people's profiles and then applying there". 

The Google employee also took to the comments section and clarified how his friend uses Google to know about "people who began working the same year as her" to get a sense of what they are earning and about the salary range and market dynamics. 

So far, Bansal's LinkedIn post has over 34,000 likes and hundreds of comments on it. Several people have also praised his friend's cleverness.

One person wrote, "This could be the next potential product idea for all the matrimonial services to include in premium services," while another said, "Men use LinkedIn for dating, and women use dating or matchmaking websites for job search."

