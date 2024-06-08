This Indian stock gave 11,000% return in 10 years, turned Rs 1 lakh into…

The shares of refrigerant gas manufacturer Refex Industries have given returns of 11,000% to investors in the past 10 years.

In a massive boost, the shares of refrigerant gas manufacturer Refex Industries have given returns of 11,000% to investors in the past 10 years. The stock has soared from around Rs 1.37 per share ten years ago to Rs 151.8 per share on Friday. If someone ten years ago invested around Rs 1 lakh into the stock market and left it to grow, their investment has now skyrocketed to an astounding sum of over Rs 1 crore.

Refex Industries, formerly known as Refex Refrigerant Ltd, marked its inception in 2002. The firm excels in refilling and handling eco-friendly refrigerant gases, better known as hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs. These gases are essential used in air conditioners, fridges, and refrigerating equipment.

In July 2007, Refex Industries launched its public offering and got listed on the BSE. For the financial year that ended on March 31, 2007, the firm had a turnover of Rs 51.41 crore.

Furthermore, the company ventured into fly ash and coal handling services for thermal power plants in 2018. During that time, the stock price grew around 21 times to Rs 30 per share.

In 2022, this small-scale enterprise ventured into the business of power-trading. Not only this, the following year, 2023, saw them successfully set up a green mobility business.

The company's vision to diversify the business, and enter into new fields has remarkably benefitted the company, resulting in massive returns of around 11,000% in the past 10 years. Moreover, the company has emerged as a leading supplier of environment-friendly hydrofluorocarbons or HFC refrigerant gases in the country.

Refex Industries currently operates refilling facilities in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and has warehouses in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to NDTV, it reported a total income of Rs 345.7 crore for the March quarter of 2023-24 while income for the full fiscal was Rs 1,388.84 crore.

For the last quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company was able to achieve an impressive EBITDA of Rs 43.5 crores, which represented an EBITDA margin of 12.89%. The annual EBITDA amounted to Rs 148.75 crores and a margin of 10.85%.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.