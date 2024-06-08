Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Indian stock gave 11,000% return in 10 years, turned Rs 1 lakh into…

2500 commandos, 500 CCTV, No fly zone: Delhi on high alert for PM Modi’s oath ceremony tomorrow; check full restrictions

'Kohli needs to...': India star gives shocking advise to Virat ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Indian stock gave 11,000% return in 10 years, turned Rs 1 lakh into…

2500 commandos, 500 CCTV, No fly zone: Delhi on high alert for PM Modi’s oath ceremony tomorrow; check full restrictions

'Kohli needs to...': India star gives shocking advise to Virat ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

9 Bollywood films based on Indian books

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescopes

Diabetes: Ayurvedic remedies to instantly lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...

Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...

Ananya Panday reacts to dad Chunky Panday's selfie with Aditya Roy Kapur amid their breakup rumours

HomeBusiness

Business

This Indian stock gave 11,000% return in 10 years, turned Rs 1 lakh into…

The shares of refrigerant gas manufacturer Refex Industries have given returns of 11,000% to investors in the past 10 years.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

This Indian stock gave 11,000% return in 10 years, turned Rs 1 lakh into…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a massive boost, the shares of refrigerant gas manufacturer Refex Industries have given returns of 11,000% to investors in the past 10 years. The stock has soared from around Rs 1.37 per share ten years ago to Rs 151.8 per share on Friday. If someone ten years ago invested around Rs 1 lakh into the stock market and left it to grow, their investment has now skyrocketed to an astounding sum of over Rs 1 crore.

Refex Industries, formerly known as Refex Refrigerant Ltd, marked its inception in 2002. The firm excels in refilling and handling eco-friendly refrigerant gases, better known as hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs. These gases are essential used in air conditioners, fridges, and refrigerating equipment.

In July 2007, Refex Industries launched its public offering and got listed on the BSE. For the financial year that ended on March 31, 2007, the firm had a turnover of Rs 51.41 crore.

Furthermore, the company ventured into fly ash and coal handling services for thermal power plants in 2018. During that time, the stock price grew around 21 times to Rs 30 per share. 

In 2022, this small-scale enterprise ventured into the business of power-trading. Not only this, the following year, 2023, saw them successfully set up a green mobility business.

The company's vision to diversify the business, and enter into new fields has remarkably benefitted the company, resulting in massive returns of around 11,000% in the past 10 years. Moreover, the company has emerged as a leading supplier of environment-friendly hydrofluorocarbons or HFC refrigerant gases in the country.

Refex Industries currently operates refilling facilities in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and has warehouses in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to NDTV, it reported a total income of Rs 345.7 crore for the March quarter of 2023-24 while income for the full fiscal was Rs 1,388.84 crore. 

For the last quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company was able to achieve an impressive EBITDA of Rs 43.5 crores, which represented an EBITDA margin of 12.89%. The annual EBITDA amounted to Rs 148.75 crores and a margin of 10.85%.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

Top Brands on Amazon: Latest trendy Smartwatches just under Rs 1499

Ekta Kapoor announces there will be no Broken But Beautiful Season 4 in Sidharth Shukla's memory, but...

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement