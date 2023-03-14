Take a look at names of billionaires who are Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's neighbours in Mumbai

File Photo

The feeling of living near one of the richest people in the world is a different one. Everyone is well aware of Antilia, situated in South Bombay, home of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and their family. But, do you know who are their neighbours?

The area where Ambani's home Antilia is situated is a high-profile locality in Mumbai. It is home to many businessmen and also some Bollywood celebrities. The first name that comes to find is that of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle who live in the vicinity. The residence of famous actor Guru Dutt is also in the area.

Antilia is situated on Altamount Road which is also known as the 'Billionaires Row' in India. Mukesh Ambani's house is the most expensive in the country, in which every facility is available.

Speaking about their neighbours, the first one that comes to mind is the Oswal family. The Oswal family are neighbours of the Ambani family. In the year 2020, Motilal Oswal Trust bought duplex houses on the 13th and 17th floors of '33 South'. The Oswal Family did this deal at the rate of Rs 1.48 lakh per square foot.

Another house in the area was bought by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in 2013. In the year 2013, he bought a residential complex on the posh Altamount Road in Mumbai for Rs 128 crore. There are 6 apartments in this apartment block named Khurshidabad Building. Its cost is more than Rs 150 crore.

The family of N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group's company 'Tata Sons' had also been living in the area for the last 5 years. But a few years ago, he bought the duplex on the 11th and 12th floor of another tower for Rs 98 crore.

Rachna Jain, the wife of Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain, bought a duplex in the area for Rs 72 crore.

Prashant Jain, CEO of JSW Energy, a Sajjan Jindal Group company, also bought a duplex house in the area last year worth Rs 45 crore.