Meet engineer who cracked UPSC in 1st try at 23 without coaching, became IAS, married to an IAS, she is India's most...

Key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today; Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to discuss leadership roles

Weather Update: IMD predicts increase in rainfall in Maharashtra, heatwave to continue in these states, check forecast

Viral video: Oblivious couple continues shooting reel as woman tumbles down stairs, watch

US President Biden apologises to Zelenskyy over delay in passing aid package to Ukraine

Weather Update: IMD predicts increase in rainfall in Maharashtra, heatwave to continue in these states, check forecast

In Mumbai and its suburbs, residents can expect a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts increase in rainfall in Maharashtra, heatwave to continue in these states, check forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an increase in rainfall activity along the coasts of Karnataka and Maharashtra starting June 8. In Mumbai and its suburbs, residents can expect a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are predicted to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat and severe water shortages affecting many parts of the state. The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai between June 9 and 10.

Maharashtra has been grappling with significant water shortages, with official data indicating that as of Thursday, 11,565 villages and hamlets in 34 districts were receiving water through government and private tankers.

In addition to Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 10. Kerala is likely to experience heavy rainfall until June 9, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can expect heavy downpours on June 7. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are forecasted to see rainfall on June 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Odisha until June 10, with severe heatwave conditions likely in Uttar Pradesh from June 8-10.

