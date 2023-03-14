Viral video: Malaika Arora walks the ramp in style in sexy red bralette, sharara pants, watch

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora marked a sexy return to the ramp during Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week. Malaika Arora walked for designer Bhumika Sharma and slayed her runway look with her bold outfit. Malaika Arora, to walk the ramp, was dressed in a stunning crimson outfit with elaborate embroidery. During fashion week, Bhumika Sharma unveiled her new collection, Dahlia.

Malaika Arora was the showstopper for the Bhumika Sharma show and was dressed in a sexy bralette, sharara pants, and a red embroidered cape jacket.

Watch the viral video here

The video of her stunning walk was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The video has 1000s of views and comments on it so far. One user wrote, "She has got the moves," while another commented, "Absolutely stunning drop-dead breathtaking gorgeous."

Malaika's fans flooded the comments of her ramp walk videos with compliments. Another commented, "Was eagerly waiting for the REAL QUEEN to arrive and here she is." While one called her "Queen of ramp walk."

As for Malaika's outfit, the red-coloured costume comes with a bralette, sharara pants, and a cape jacket. While the bralette had a plunging neckline, heavy embroidery, a fitted bust, and cropped hem, the pants were high-rise.

Malaika accessorised her stunning outfit with statement earrings. She chose centre-parted open tresses, bold winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, and glossy nude lip shade for her look.