Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Malaika Arora walks the ramp in style in sexy red bralette, sharara pants, watch

Malaika Arora was the showstopper for the Bhumika Sharma show and was dressed in a sexy bralette, sharara pants, and a red embroidered cape jacket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Viral video: Malaika Arora walks the ramp in style in sexy red bralette, sharara pants, watch
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora marked a sexy return to the ramp during Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week. Malaika Arora walked for designer Bhumika Sharma and slayed her runway look with her bold outfit. Malaika Arora, to walk the ramp, was dressed in a stunning crimson outfit with elaborate embroidery. During fashion week, Bhumika Sharma unveiled her new collection, Dahlia. 

Malaika Arora was the showstopper for the Bhumika Sharma show and was dressed in a sexy bralette, sharara pants, and a red embroidered cape jacket.

Watch the viral video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

The video of her stunning walk was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The video has 1000s of views and comments on it so far. One user wrote, "She has got the moves," while another commented, "Absolutely stunning drop-dead breathtaking gorgeous." 

Malaika's fans flooded the comments of her ramp walk videos with compliments. Another commented, "Was eagerly waiting for the REAL QUEEN to arrive and here she is." While one called her "Queen of ramp walk."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@lakmefashionwk)

As for Malaika's outfit, the red-coloured costume comes with a bralette, sharara pants, and a cape jacket. While the bralette had a plunging neckline, heavy embroidery, a fitted bust, and cropped hem, the pants were high-rise. 

Malaika accessorised her stunning outfit with statement earrings. She chose centre-parted open tresses, bold winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, and glossy nude lip shade for her look. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.