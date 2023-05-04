Meet PP Reddy, farmers' son who turned into a self-made billionaire, built a company worth Rs 26,700 crore

PP Reddy is a self-made billionaire from India whose remarkable journey towards success is characterized by both flamboyance and humility. Born into a farming family, Reddy is the founder of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), a company that is currently valued at Rs 26,700 crore ($3.6 billion).

Reddy's entrepreneurial journey began in 1989, when he started with just two employees. Later, in 1991, his nephew PV Krishna Reddy joined him after completing his graduation, and they founded Megha Engineering Enterprises, which initially focused on constructing small pipes for municipalities. As the company grew, they diversified their scope to encompass larger infrastructure projects such as roads, dams, natural gas distribution networks, and lift irrigation projects.

One of Reddy's most significant projects to date is India's largest lift irrigation project, the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, which costs an astronomical $14 billion. The project's objective is to provide 5.7 crore cubic metres of water supply daily to drought-prone areas of Telangana, sourced from the Godavari River. Reddy has often likened the project to "moving a river."

With a net worth of over Rs 17,220 crore ($2.1 billion), according to Forbes, Reddy is one of India's wealthiest individuals. Despite his wealth, Reddy remains remarkably humble and grounded, emphasizing the importance of building trust in life. He advises individuals to work hard to gain the trust of everyone and maintain it.

Reddy's personal life is an embodiment of his success. He owns a personal golf course and a palatial residence that is one of Hyderabad's modern landmarks. The house is entirely made of glass and is designed to resemble a sparkling diamond.

Reddy's success story serves as a source of inspiration to many, particularly those who come from modest beginnings. He epitomizes the fact that hard work, determination, and perseverance can help anyone realize their aspirations, regardless of their background or circumstances, provided that they are willing to put in the necessary effort and maintain focus.

