Meet 6th fail, son of labourer, who did odd jobs at 10; now owns Rs 3000 crore business, is CEO of company selling…

Success stories of self-made people are most extraordinary and inspiring as they are laced with various ups and downs in life, but one consistent factor in both times is their attitude and determination to achieve in life. One such inspiring success story is that of PC Musthafa, the CEO of iD Fresh Food, a Rs 3,000 crore company which he established.

Musthafa hails from a lower-middle-class family in a small village in Kerala's Wayanad, where his father used to work as a daily wage labourer. He quit school after failing in class 6th and used to help his father in farm work. They used to earn Rs 10 per day. Mustafa and his siblings do menial jobs to sustain their family like selling firewood in his village at the age of 10. He then earned Rs 150 and made his first financial investment.

Later, a teacher helped him to return to school. Meanwhile, he sold a purchased goat to buy a cow for his family. Then, the family was finally able to survive as the milk from the cow earned them some money.

Some savings and small investments then helped him to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and pursue a degree in computer science. Thereafter, he got an IT job at Motorola and then shifted to Citibank in Dubai.

Thereafter, he returned to India and earned an MBA at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. During his MBA, Musthafa, in collaboration with his cousins, started a startup to make dosa and idli batter in 2005. His own breakfast foods company delivered ready-to-eat packaged food with an investment of Rs 50,000.

Later, they expanded and began supplying idli and dosa batter, which was a transformational move.

Subsequently, the sales of iD Fresh Foods grew and it became a popular name in breakfast foods. Musthafa elaborated that what differentiates his brand is that they don’t use any chemicals in raw materials.