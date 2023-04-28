Meet N Chandrasekaran, Ratan Tata’s main man, who talks about Air India’s new direction, his whopping salary is

Ratan Tata, N. Chandrasekaran (File Photo)

The most prestigious and well-respected business leader in India is N Chandrasekaran. He is in charge of the company noted for its moral business practises, the Tata Group, which now owns Air India. He is Ratan Tata's personal confidant. Ratan Tata is a renowned Chairman Emeritus whose anecdotes about his business savvy, integrity, modesty, and compassion continue to go viral online.

Tata Sons, the parent company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operational companies with combined annual revenues of more than US $100 billion, is led by Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman of the board.

In October 2016, he joined the Tata Sons board, and in January 2017, he was named chairman.

Recently, The chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, claims that Air India is currently undergoing a makeover and that the entire nation is pulling for the airline. Chandrasekaran stated that he receives four to five messages about Tata Group-owned Air India every day, which he interprets as a reflection of the support and goodwill the airline enjoys, on Wednesday at the BT MindRush 2023 event.

The 59-year-old executive responded that he does reply to the messages and takes action on them when possible when asked if he takes action on these complaints.

Air India has the support of the entire nation. Every day, there are numerous emails... N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said, “Somebody wanting to work for Air India, somebody giving me advice, somebody telling me I had a great flight or saying ‘I know the flight was bad but I can see the improvement in on-time arrival and customer service.”

The Union government relinquished control of Air India to Tata Group in January of last year, and 100% of the airline's shares were then transferred to Talace Private Limited, a Tata Sons subsidiary.

N Chandrasekaran received a pay package totalling Rs 65 crore in 2019. He received a large package at Rs 109 crore in 2021–2022. He rose to the position of the nation's highest-paid business executive as a result.