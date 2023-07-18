Headlines

Meet Muskan Agarwal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Muskan Agarwal’s package of Rs 60 lkah is the highest bagged by any student of IIIT-Una so far and it's a record in itself.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Muskan Agarwal, a student of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) – Una has created record by bagging a job offer with annual package of Rs 60 lakh from a reputed company. Muskan Agarwal’s package is the highest bagged by any student of IIIT-Una so far. Muskan Agarwal has completed BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the institute.

Last year a trainee from IIIT-Una got an annual package of Rs 47 lakh. According to report, 86 percent of the trainees of 2019-23 batch have been placed in around 31 companies. Another trainee of the institute has got an annual package of more than Rs 50 lakh, two trainees between Rs 30 and 40 lakh and seven trainees have landed job offers between Rs 40 and 50 lakh.

Similarly, Aradhya Tripathi from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) has bagged a record-breaking job offer from Google. Aradhya Tripathi has bagged a package worth Rs 52 lakh from the US tech giant. Aradhya Tripathi has done her BTech in Computer Engineering from MMMUT. The package bagged by Aradhya Tripathi is the highest package offered to a student at MMMUT.  Aradhya Tripathi has got placement in Google as a Software Development Engineer.

Aradhya Tripathi hails from Goithwa village of Maghar area of ​​Santakbirnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Her father Anjani Nandan Tripathi is an advocate at Civil Court in Gorakhpur. Aradhya Tripathi has brilliant in studies since childhood and after doing her 10th and 12th from St Joseph's School, Gorakhpurnath, Aradhya Tripathi went to MMMUT to complete her BTech.

