Business

Meet Mukesh Ambani's 'brother', left his own firm to join Reliance, took no salary, his son now has Rs 65000 crore…

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 06:49 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's brother Anand Jain
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India right now with a massive net worth of over Rs 960474 crore. He is also the richest person in Asia. Although Mukesh Ambani is currently at the top of the business world in the continent, things weren’t always the same for him. The billionaire witnessed several major obstacles before he made Reliance Industries the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1983000 crore. Mukesh Ambani got help from a few close associates along the way and one of them is often referred to as Mukesh Ambani’s second brother. The man we are talking about is Anand Jain. Anand Jain is regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s brother as the two have a decades old friendship that started during the school days. 

Anand Jain has been a close associate of Mukesh Ambani for over 25 years. He served as the vice-chairman of Reliance Capital and also on the Reliance group company Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. (IPCL). According to reports, Anand Jain is Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s key advisor and the billionaire businessman consults him on all critical issues. According to Economic Times, Anand Jain first gained prominence in RIL in the mid-1980s, when he succeeded in crushing the bear cartel led by Manu Manek, who was once the ‘kingpin’ of Bombay Stock Exchange.

Anand Jain was once a billionaire and was at 11th rank on the Forbes India's 40 Richest list in 2007. It is to be noted that Anand Jain does not take any money as salary from Reliance Industries but it is said that he is the brain behind all related to Mukesh Ambani’s real estate investments. Anand Jain, the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited has around 30 years of experience in several businesses, from real estate, and finance to capital markets. 

Mukesh Ambani and Anand Jain studied together at Mumbai's Hill Grange High School and hen Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford University in 1918, Anand Jain left his businesses in Delhi to join Reliance Industries. Anand Jain has worked closely with Mukesh Ambani’s late father Dhirubhai Ambani too.

Anand Jain’s son Harsh Jain is a young entrepreneur and the co-founder of a Rs 65,000 crore brand that every cricket fan must be aware of. Among the few richest young billionaires, Harsh Jain is one of the founders of fantasy sports platform Dream 11, which is the first Indian fantasy sport company to become a unicorn.

