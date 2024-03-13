Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani's mother-in-law, she is a scientist who...

Swati Piramal, a renowned Indian scientist and industrialist, born on March 28, 1956, has dedicated her life to healthcare, focusing on public health and innovation. As the vice chairperson of Piramal Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning pharmaceuticals, financial services, and real estate, Piramal has made significant contributions to the science and technology business landscape.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Piramal was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, in 2012. She has served as the first woman President of India’s Apex Chamber of Commerce and earned esteemed positions such as membership on the Harvard Board of Overseers and Dean’s Advisor to Harvard Business School and Public Health.

Piramal began her educational journey from Walsingham House School and St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. She pursued her medical degree from Mumbai University in 1980 and furthered her studies at the Harvard School of Public Health, obtaining a master's degree in 1992.

In the mid-1970s, she co-founded a polio centre, where she and her colleagues treated thousands of children and conducted extensive community outreach initiatives to promote immunisation.

Married to Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, Piramal balances her professional endeavours with family life. Her son Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Her remarkable leadership has earned her a place among the 25 Most Powerful Women multiple times, solidifying her status in the Hall of Fame of Most Powerful Women.