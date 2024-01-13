Headlines

Meet Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant, trained dancer, she works at..

She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 03:39 PM IST

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant. On social media, a couple's invitation card detailing their pre-wedding festivities is going viral. Pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled to start on March 1, 2024, and go through March 3, 2024, according to the widely circulated wedding invitation. 

Radhika Merchant is a trained classical dancer. She is the daughter of Shaila Merchant and business magnate Viren Merchant. For those who don't know, Viren Merchant is one of India's wealthiest industrialists. He serves as the CEO of the privately held pharmaceutical manufacturing business Encore Healthcare.

Radhika Merchant did her schooling at three different schools during her education: École Mondiale World School, John Connon School, and The Cathedral. She is originally from Kutch, Gujarat. She subsequently enrolled at New York University to study politics and economics for her bachelor's degree. 

Following her graduation, Radhika Merchant worked as a sales executive for the upscale vacation home developer Isprava Group in 2017. The company is supported by Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal and Dabur India’s Burman family. 

Radhika Merchant has worked as an intern at Desai and Diwan as well as India First Organisation. She now serves on the board of directors for Encore Healthcare.

Merchant maintains a lavish lifestyle. She wears designer clothes and carries luxurious bags and clutches.

