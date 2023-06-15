Meet IIT dropout actress who quit Bollywood, did MBA, joined 1.6 trillion dollar firm helmed by another IITian

Mayoori Kango is the Head of Industry - Agency Partnership. She also worked as the managing director of a French company. (File)

The story of Mayoori Kango is very interesting. The woman was the rising face of Bollywood. She became fairly popular after the 1996 film Papa Kehte Hain. She appeared in the famous song 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi'. She made debut a year before that in the 1995 movie Naseem. She later acted in Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet. Her last film was Vamsi in the year 2000.

Mayoori Kango also did television shows like Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, Dollar Babu and Kitty Party. In the year 2003, she quit acting and married NRI Aditya Dhillon in Aurangabad.

She got her first break in Syed Akhar's Naseem in 1995. Mahesh Bhatt, impressed by her acting, offered him Papa Kehte Hain. She was in Class 12. She later got several other roles but didn't get success.

She also co-starred with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Mayoori Kango later moved to the United States with her husband. She completed her MBA in Marketing and Finance. She did a job in America between 2004 and 2012. In 2013, she shifted back to India. She has a son named Kiyan.

She later worked for a company called Performix as a Managing Director. In 2019, she joined Google India and became Industry Head.

Mayoori Kango did her MBA from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business.

"I am a passionate marketer. I love everything about digital media and the possibilities it contains to marketing in the new world. I am always looking to learn new things and face new challenges. My primary objective is to be an informed marketer in order to provide the best business solutions to my clients and company," she wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

Mayoori Kango is the Head of Industry - Agency Partnership at Google India. Per her LinkedIn profile, she has been working at Google since 2019.

She had been selected for IIT Kanpur but she didn't take admission as she wanted to become an actor. 16 of her films couldn't be released.

