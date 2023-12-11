Meet man who saved Royal Enfield Bullet’s legacy, leading Rs 100000 crore brand, he is son of…

The person we are talking about is Siddhartha Lal, CEO of managing director (MD) of Eicher Motors that has a market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore.

Royal Enfield is one the most popular motorcycle brands in the Indian market and its popularity is reaching new heights internationally. Over the past few years, Royal Enfield has launched several new products that not only cater the needs of Indian riders but international motorcycle enthusiasts. Although Royal Enfield is now a preferred manufacturer of bike buyers, it was once on verge of being shut down until a young engineer spearheaded it in the right direction. The person we are talking about is Siddhartha Lal, CEO of managing director (MD) of Eicher Motors that has a market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore. Although Lal is now 50 years old and referred to as one of the greatest business minds in India, he was given responsibility to revive the dying Royal Enfield brand when he was just 26 years old.

In 2000, Siddhartha Lal’s father Vikram Lal advised the management to shut down the Royal Enfield brand as it was incurring heavy losses. But Siddhartha Lal had a vision and he turned things around for the company. He shut 13 of the family's 15 businesses and focussed all his energies to reviving the Enfield brand. He closed down the firm's Jaipur plant and ended dealer discounts. Instead of introducing new products, he concentrated on bolstering the existing motorcycle lineup. He also worked on the product and made it better.

He used the iconic Bullet model and introduced Bullet Electra in 2001 which became an instant hit. Since then, the company launched several products at competitive pricing to serve a wide need of riders. Gradually, Royal Enfield became a cult among the rider community and the popularity of the bike helped Royal Enfield to become the world's oldest motorcycle in continuous production.

Siddhartha helped revive the company's fortunes and also strengthened stakeholders' involvement with the brand. Siddhartha has passionately led niche motorcycle brands to be the global leader in mid-weight motorcycle segment. Under his leadership the company has launched several new motorcycles across the world and has won numerous awards and accolades.

Siddhartha holds a Master’s degree in Automotive Engineering from the University of Leeds and is a Cranfield University qualified mechanical engineer. Siddhartha is also an Economics graduate from St. Stephens College in Delhi and an alumnus of The Doon School.