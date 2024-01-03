Headlines

Meet man who owns 38 airplanes, 300 cars, Rs 98 crore diamond; not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

He possesses a massive collection of diamonds and gems. He also owns thousands of acres of land, numerous expensive cars and several other luxurious items. According to the Financial Times, the wealth of Thailand's royal family is estimated to be over USD 40 billion i.e. 3.2 lakh crore.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

A king is associated with a royal lifestyle -luxury cars, aeroplanes, diamonds and numerous luxury lifestyles. This man from a royal lineage proves it right by actually living life king-size.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X of Thailand, is one of the richest people in the world. He possesses a glitzy collection of diamonds and gems. He also owns thousands of acres of land, numerous expensive cars and several other luxurious items. According to the Financial Times, the wealth of Thailand's royal family is estimated to be over USD 40 billion i.e. 3.2 lakh crore. 

The biggest possession of King Maha Vajiralongkorn is his massive properties which are spread across Thailand. He owns 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land in Thailand, with 40,000 rental contracts countrywide, including 17,000 contracts in the capital Bangkok. There are many government buildings including malls and hotels on these massive lands. As per reports, King Maha Vajiralongkorn owns a 23 per cent stake in Thailand's second-largest bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and a 33.3 per cent stake in the country's largest industrial giant, Siam Cement Group.

Another precious gem in the crown of the King of Thailand is the 545.67-carat brown Golden Jubilee diamond, which is regarded as the world's largest and most expensive diamond. The Diamond Authority has estimated its value up to Rs 98 crore.

According to the Financial Times, Thai King also boasts of 38 aircraft including 21 helicopters including Boeing, Airbus aircraft and Sukhoi Superjet. He spends Rs 524 crore annually on the maintenance of these aircraft. His fleet of luxurious cars includes more than 300 expensive cars including Limousine, and Mercedes Benz. Also, he owns around 52 boats moves and the royal boat. All the boats have gold carvings engraved on them.

The King’s palace built in 1782 is spread over an area of 23,51,000 square feet. However, he currently does not reside in the royal palace. There are numerous government offices and museums in this palace now.

Thus, the King is living a very luxurious lifestyle with possession of valuable items, which is a dream for many of us.

 
