Business

Meet man who is set to earn Rs 8300 crore per year 'for doing nothing'

The 67-year-old is already among the world's richest individuals.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Photo: Steve Ballmer/X
There are several ways to earn money including doing jobs, business, teaching etc. One has to work hard to get some bucks for a better lifestyle. However, in this article, we will tell you about a person who will earn USD 1 billion (around Rs 8300 crore) a year for doing nothing. His name is Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft. He will receive the amount in annual dividend payments from the tech giant. 

The 67-year-old is already among the world's richest individuals. According to Forbes World's Billionaires List, he is the 10th richest person with a real-time net worth of USD 111.7 billion. He is the 30th employee in the company's history. Baller is the largest individual shareholder in Microsoft and owns approximately 4% of the company, equivalent to 333.2 million shares, reported CNN.

Baller will get USD 1 billion annually as Microsoft has decided to raise its dividend by 10% to USD 3 per share for 2024. This will project a potential USD 999.6 million annual dividend for him. In 2023, Microsoft paid USD 2.79 per share in dividends, resulting in an annual payment of around USD 930 million to Ballmer.

Baller joined Microsoft in 1980 as the 30th employee. He became the company's CEO in 2000 when he succeeded co-founder Bill Gates. After leading the firm for 14 years, he stepped down from his post in 2014. He handed over the post to Satya Nadella in February 2014. However, he remained on its Board of Directors until August 2014. He is a co-founder of the Ballmer Group, a philanthropic investment firm. The billionaire also owns the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

