Meet woman who worked for 22 years in US, moved to India to build her own firm, funded over 100 startups

Headlines

COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

Logicmojo Data Science Course To Become Data Scientist in 2024

PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 2 crore subscribers; highest among global leaders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals new plan, to invest Rs 9350 crore in...

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

‘Despite not seeing you, I…:'Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar’s birthday

8 reasons why you shouldn't eat momos everyday

6 Ayurvedic herbs for detoxification

10 best acting performances of 2023 ranked

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who worked for 22 years in US, moved to India to build her own firm, funded over 100 startups

She is a prominent venture capital investor whose company has so far raised USD 850 million and funded over 110 startups.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indians go to the US to study and work for a better career. However, after working for several years, some decide to go home and start their business. One such person is Vani Kola, an Indian venture capitalist. She is the founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital, an Indian early-stage venture capital firm. The 60-year-old also had a successful 22-year career in Silicon Valley, US. Vani went to the US in the late 1980s to pursue her Master of Engineering from Arizona State University. Later, she decided to work there.

She now runs Kalaari Capital as managing director. The company has raised USD 850 million and funded over 110 startups. Born in Hyderabad, Vani completed her graduation with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Osmania University. Vani is one of the founders of the Bengaluru-based company. She returned to India in 2006 to start a venture capital firm. Vani collaborated with Vinod Dham and Kuar Shiralagi to launch the Indo-US Venture Partners fund backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA). After four years, NEA decided to move out of this joint venture. In 2012, Kola then re-branded it as Kalaari Capital.

READ | Meet B.Com graduate who leads Rs 58766 crore pharma company as MD

Kola has led investments in e-commerce, mobile services, education and healthcare. Her firm invested in several businesses including Cure.fit. Vani works with entrepreneurs to build high-value enterprises. In the US, she began working in the technology sector with companies such as Empros and Control Data Corporation. After nearly 12 years, Vani went on to establish her first business venture RightWorks in 1996. She was also the CEO Certus Software for four years. Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is an avid reader and loves writing and sharing her thoughts. She is married to Srinivas Kola and has two daughters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi...': CM Mohan Yadav talks about expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

At least 70 killed in Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza

Meet superstar who worked with Sharmila Tagore, was in love with Rekha, never found love, one mistake led to...

Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE