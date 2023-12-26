Meet woman who worked for 22 years in US, moved to India to build her own firm, funded over 100 startups

She is a prominent venture capital investor whose company has so far raised USD 850 million and funded over 110 startups.

Many Indians go to the US to study and work for a better career. However, after working for several years, some decide to go home and start their business. One such person is Vani Kola, an Indian venture capitalist. She is the founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital, an Indian early-stage venture capital firm. The 60-year-old also had a successful 22-year career in Silicon Valley, US. Vani went to the US in the late 1980s to pursue her Master of Engineering from Arizona State University. Later, she decided to work there.

She now runs Kalaari Capital as managing director. The company has raised USD 850 million and funded over 110 startups. Born in Hyderabad, Vani completed her graduation with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Osmania University. Vani is one of the founders of the Bengaluru-based company. She returned to India in 2006 to start a venture capital firm. Vani collaborated with Vinod Dham and Kuar Shiralagi to launch the Indo-US Venture Partners fund backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA). After four years, NEA decided to move out of this joint venture. In 2012, Kola then re-branded it as Kalaari Capital.

Kola has led investments in e-commerce, mobile services, education and healthcare. Her firm invested in several businesses including Cure.fit. Vani works with entrepreneurs to build high-value enterprises. In the US, she began working in the technology sector with companies such as Empros and Control Data Corporation. After nearly 12 years, Vani went on to establish her first business venture RightWorks in 1996. She was also the CEO Certus Software for four years. Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is an avid reader and loves writing and sharing her thoughts. She is married to Srinivas Kola and has two daughters.