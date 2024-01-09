Meet man who has quit job at Rs 632000 crore company to join Accenture as a...

Headlines

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

'Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon': Virender Sehwag's hilarious banter with Pakistan's Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

Joy in F1 legend Michael Schumacher's family after tragic skiing accident 10 years ago due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid row with Maldives, India plans new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for civilian, military aircraft

Meet man, son of billionaire with Rs 25760 crore net worth, who works in Rs 68552 crore company as...

'Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon': Virender Sehwag's hilarious banter with Pakistan's Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

5-morning exercises for weight loss

6 Korean habits to stay fit, young and healthy

Top 10 quickest WWE Royal Rumble eliminations of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Not Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, this Bollywood film is most anticipated Indian movie of 2024

Class actor Ayesha Kanga talks about her breakthrough year 2023 and being unprepared for fame | Exclusive

Karmma Calling trailer: Namrata Sheth is out to take her revenge from '90s Bollywood queen' Raveena Tandon

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who has quit job at Rs 632000 crore company to join Accenture as a...

Before joining Accenture, the man held the position of Senior Vice President and Group Head of Procurement at this IT company.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the ongoing poaching row between Indian IT giants Infosys and Cognizant, Infosys faces another setback as its former senior executive Binny Mathews has decided to join rival firm Accenture. Mathews, who spent over 15 years at Infosys, has assumed the role of Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Procurement Plus (P+) at Accenture.

Accenture said in a statement, "Mathews will be responsible for leading the strategic direction for Accenture’s global procurement spend. This includes continuing the transformation of the company’s supply chain into a sustainable, diverse value chain, committed to responsible and profitable buying and 360° supplier partnerships," reported Economic Times.

Who is Binny Mathews? 

Before joining Accenture, Mathews held the position of Senior Vice President and Group Head of Procurement at Infosys. 

He has previously worked in the Tata Group, FreeMarkets (now SAP Ariba) and Marico in their procurement wings. Later, he joined Infosys as a Senior VP.

He had joined Accenture on January 3, and this marks the latest in a series of senior executives leaving Infosys amid the intensifying poaching war with Cognizant.

Meanwhile, Infosys has hinted at taking action against Cognizant for alleged "unethical poaching" of its senior executives. The broader conflict between Infosys, Wipro, and Cognizant has seen both Infosys and Wipro accusing Cognizant of employing unethical tactics in their recent restructuring efforts.

According to Hindustan Times, Wipro has filed two lawsuits against former employees, including CFO Jatin Dalal, who joined Cognizant, citing breach of contract. The lawsuit was however sent to arbitration after Dalal had filed an appeal in the lower court.

Additionally, Infosys has communicated its message to Cognizant, accusing the rival firm of questionable poaching techniques. Cognizant, however, has yet to issue a statement on the matter. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Meet woman, an IIM graduate who became CA at 21, quit job to start small outlet in 2021; now earns Rs 4.5 crore monthly

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

Meet man who studied in US, now leads Rs 3255 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE