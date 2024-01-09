Meet man who has quit job at Rs 632000 crore company to join Accenture as a...

Before joining Accenture, the man held the position of Senior Vice President and Group Head of Procurement at this IT company.

Amid the ongoing poaching row between Indian IT giants Infosys and Cognizant, Infosys faces another setback as its former senior executive Binny Mathews has decided to join rival firm Accenture. Mathews, who spent over 15 years at Infosys, has assumed the role of Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Procurement Plus (P+) at Accenture.

Accenture said in a statement, "Mathews will be responsible for leading the strategic direction for Accenture’s global procurement spend. This includes continuing the transformation of the company’s supply chain into a sustainable, diverse value chain, committed to responsible and profitable buying and 360° supplier partnerships," reported Economic Times.

Who is Binny Mathews?

Before joining Accenture, Mathews held the position of Senior Vice President and Group Head of Procurement at Infosys.

He has previously worked in the Tata Group, FreeMarkets (now SAP Ariba) and Marico in their procurement wings. Later, he joined Infosys as a Senior VP.

He had joined Accenture on January 3, and this marks the latest in a series of senior executives leaving Infosys amid the intensifying poaching war with Cognizant.

Meanwhile, Infosys has hinted at taking action against Cognizant for alleged "unethical poaching" of its senior executives. The broader conflict between Infosys, Wipro, and Cognizant has seen both Infosys and Wipro accusing Cognizant of employing unethical tactics in their recent restructuring efforts.

According to Hindustan Times, Wipro has filed two lawsuits against former employees, including CFO Jatin Dalal, who joined Cognizant, citing breach of contract. The lawsuit was however sent to arbitration after Dalal had filed an appeal in the lower court.

Additionally, Infosys has communicated its message to Cognizant, accusing the rival firm of questionable poaching techniques. Cognizant, however, has yet to issue a statement on the matter.