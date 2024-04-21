Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

India has experienced a remarkable surge in the number of entrepreneurs achieving billionaire status in recent years. Earlier this month, Forbes unveiled its 'World's Billionaires' list. Interestingly, 25 new Indian faces were added to the list. Among them was the chairman of Radico Khaitan, Lalit Khaitan who achieved the billionaire status at the age of 80.

In the early 1970s, Lalit Khaitan’s father GN Khaitan took over a struggling business known as Rampur Distillery & Chemical Company Ltd, which is now recognised as Radico Khaitan. Then, in 1995, Lalit inherited the distillery business from his father, marking a new era for the company.

According to HT, Khaitan took charge of the marketing sector at Radico Khaitan Limited in 1997. His initial successful venture was the launch of the brand 8PM Whisky. The brand received an overwhelming response, selling one million cases in the first year itself, even earning an acknowledgment in the Limca Book of World Records. Under his guidance, the company surged in terms of revenue growth and increased market shares.

Khaitan, who hails from Kolkata completed his education from prestigious schools like Mayo College in Ajmer, and from St. Xavier's College, located in Kolkata. Currently, his net worth is estimated at $1 billion.

Radico Khaitan is best known for manufacturing alcoholic beverages like Magic Moments vodka, 8 PM whiskey, Old Admiral brandy and Rampur single malt. The company is based in Delhi and has a market capitalization of approx. Rs 23700 crore.

At present, it is one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), reaching across the globe with its diverse brands to over 85 countries.

