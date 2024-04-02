Meet man, owns India’s most expensive supercar, bought Rolls-Royce SUV even before Ambani, he is…

Naseer Khan’s car collection worth more than Rs 60 crore also include 3 Ferraris, 3 Lamborghinis, 2 Rolls-Royce, 2 Mercedes-Benz, 1 Ford Mustang and several other fast cars.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania, Yohan Poonawalla are among the most popular businessmen in the country who are avid automobile enthusiasts. Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley are few of the common luxury cars that are found in the car collection of rich Indian businessmen, However, there’s only one rare businessman in the country that owns a rare McLaren 765 LT Spider worth around Rs 12 crore. The man we are talking about is not Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Gautam Singhania or Ratan Tata. Indian businessman who owns a Rs 12 crore McLaren 765 LT Spider is Hyderabad based businessman and social media influencer Naseer Khan. Known for his super expensive car collection, Naseer Khan has a massive fan following on Instagram.

The McLaren 765 LT Spider is one of the fastest and most expensive cars in the country. The supercar has a top speed of 330 km per hour. Naseer Khan’s car collection worth more than Rs 60 crore also include 3 Ferraris, 3 Lamborghinis, 2 Rolls-Royce, 2 Mercedes-Benz, 1 Ford Mustang and several other fast cars.

Naseer Khan also bought India’s most expensive SUV Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge way ahead of Ambanis. Ahead of Mukesh Ambani, several key figures in India bought the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, including Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Naseer Khan has more than 20 expensive cars and bikes in total which he loves to flaunt on his Instagram account. Naseer Khan’s full name is Mohammed Naseerduddin and he is son of Mr Shahnawaz, the owner of King's Group of companies. For those who don’t know, King's Group is a construction and property development company with majority of projects in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Naseer is the director in the country.