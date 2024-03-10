Twitter
Meet man, once earned Rs 1000 per month, worked in theatre, now owns Rs 5000 crore company, his business is..

There are many success stories that we have heard about, but this one sticks out because he overcame numerous challenges and is still successful today.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Chandubhai Virani, the founder of Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd, faced financial difficulties after his first venture failed. However, he didn't give up. He launched a new business with greater forethought and dedication, which has now grown throughout the nation and is valued at crores of rupees. His success story is a testament to the fact that with perseverance, hard work, and proper planning, one can overcome any challenge and achieve great success.

Chandubhai Virani started his journey by doing various small jobs, including repairing cinema seats and selling snacks at a theatre for Rs 1000 per month. However, he wasn't content with these jobs and decided to start his own business. He began making homemade chips and garnered a positive response from the public. Chandubhai then took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh and opened the first factory for his potato wafer business in 1982. With the success of the factory, he and his brothers established Balaji Wafers Private Limited in 1992, which is now one of the leading snack manufacturers in India with a broad range of products and a strong distribution network. Today, the company has a daily production capacity of 6.5 million kilograms of potatoes and 10 million kilograms of namkeen, making it an impressive success story.

Balaji Wafers, which is owned by Chandubhai Virani, has become a significant player in the snacks industry in India. With a market share of 12 percent and a value of Rs 43,800 crore, the company is ranked third among the largest snacks sellers in the country. In March of last year, Balaji Wafers recorded a turnover of Rs 5000 crore and employed 7000 people, with women making up half of the workforce. The production capacity of the company is impressive too as it can produce 3,400 kg of chips per hour.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
