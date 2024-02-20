Meet man, husband of richest Pakistani woman, his father was born in India, he is working for…

Pakistan recently witnessed elections after a long state of political turmoil and economic crises. The country and its economy recorded a significant downfall since the Covid -19 pandemic. Although Pakistan has been way behind than its neighbour India since independence, a few genius minds have been able to do great in the country despite the turbulent conditions. One man who stood ahead of everyone to become the first billionaire of Pakistan is Mian Mohammad Mansha. Born in India in 1941, Mian Mohammad Mansha stayed in the country before his family decided to move to Pakistan during the 1947 partition. His daughter-in-law Iqraa Hassan Mansha is often referred to as Pakistan’s richest woman. She is the CEO of Nishat Hotels and Properties that takes care of several expensive properties in Pakistan and a 5-star hotel in London. Iqraa Hassan came to the limelight of the business world after she got married. Mian Umer Mansha is the husband of the richest Pakistani woman Iqraa Hassan Mansha.

Mian Umer Mansha is son of Mian Muhammad Mansha, who is currently the second richest man in Pakistan. Mian Umer Mansha completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, Boston, USA. He has been chief executive of Nishat Mills since September 2007. He is also the Chairman of the BoD of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited. He has been serving on the Board of Directors of various listed companies for more than 21 years. He also serves on the Board of MCB Bank, Nishat Dairy, Nishat Hotels and Properties, Nishat Developers, Nishat Agriculture Farming and several other firms. His net worth is unknown, but if reports are to be believed, Mansha family’s net worth is around 8 billion dollars which is nowhere near to the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, or Gautam Adani.

Mian Umer Mansha’s father Mian Muhammad Mansha was once the richest man in the country and he was also the first Pakistani to enter the Forbes billionaires list. Mansha’s family is originally from Kolkata of undivided India. He inherited a cotton mill from his father which he turned into a billion dollar enterprise.