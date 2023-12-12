Headlines

Apple iPhone users can now pin messages in WhatsApp, new connection health features rolled out

Meet man who got Rs 10.61 crore salary but resigned from top job at Rs 617700 crore company due to…

Meet man behind Ratan Tata’s dream car, executive director of Rs 264000 crore company, he is…

Although Tata Nano is not officially available anymore, the new-gen automotive enthusiasts now laud the vision of Ratan Tata and Girish Wagh’s design behind a small, pocket friendly car that can be the answer to many of India’s traffic problems.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. With a massive fan following on social media, Ratan Tata has always been known for his vision for the country and his company. The billionaire has launched several products to cater the Indian masses and Tata Nano is often referred to as Ratan Tata’s dream car. Tata Nano is called Ratan Tata’s dream car because he wanted to fulfil the dream of an average Indian family to own a car with the Nano. Discontinued for a long time now, Tata Nano is the cheapest car launched in India till date. Ratan Tata has been using the electric version of Tata Nano and for quite some time, we have been hearing that the Tata Nano will soon return to the market in a new avatar. Tata Motors has not officially revealed any detail about the return of Tata Nano, however the legacy of the vehicle continues. As enthusiasts wait for the return of the Tata Nano, let’s know about Girish Wagh, the man who designed Ratan Tata’s dream car.

Ratan Tata’s dream car designed Girish Wagh is a native of Pune. He is a mechanical engineer from the Maharashtra Institute of Technology and he did a post-graduate programme in manufacturing from Mumbai B-school SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. Before the Tata Nano, Wagh was known for the design of the popular Tata Ace mini truck and he was also part of the Indica vendor development team in 1997. After the success of Ace truck, Ratan Tata and Ravi Kant decided to move Wagh to the small car project.

Girish Wagh started working on Tata Nano along with Justin Norek (I.DE.A Institute) Pierre Castinel (Tata Design Studio). After spending a few years for research and development, Tata Motors launched Tata Nano in 2008. Powered by a 2-cylinder engine, Tata Nano was priced at Rs 1 lakh at launch. Initially, the car was able to fetch good sales but over the years the sales declined and it was discontinued by the company.

Although Tata Nano is not officially available anymore, the new-gen automotive enthusiasts now laud the vision of Ratan Tata and Girish Wagh’s design behind a small, pocket friendly car that can be the answer to many of India’s traffic problems. Girish Wagh is currently serving as the president of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and executive director of Tata Motors that has Rs 264000 crore market cap.

