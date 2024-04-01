Meet man, became ‘rare’ billionaire with Rs 12495 crore net worth, used to work as Google, left to…

Nikesh Arora made it the news all over the globe a few months ago after he became a ‘rare’ person to join the billionaires’ club. With a net worth of over Rs 12495 crore, Nikesh Arora is in the rare group of non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world. He is currently the CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks which has a market cap of more than 91 billion dollars. Born in Ghaziabad near Delhi, Nikesh Arora completed his schooling at The Air Force School as his father was an Indian Air Force officer. He moved to Varanasi for his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), BHU. After graduating from IIT, Nikesh Arora went to Boston University for his master’s degree. He also has an MBA from Northeastern University. He has held the CFA designation since 1999.

Post her education journey, Nikesh Arora started her professional career at Fidelity Investments in 1992. Before culminating his tenure in the role of Vice President of Finance at Fidelity Technologies, he held several roles in finance and technology management. He later worked for T-Motion and went on to join Google. Over the years, he served at numerous positions before he resigned from the post of senior vice president and chief business officer in 2014. While working at Google, he received a compensation package valued at approximately 51 million dollars in 2012, and by the time of his departure, he had been awarded stocks valued at a minimum of 200 million dollars.

After securing an impressive first-year compensation package of 135 million dollars, he moved to SoftBank Group in 2014. He served as President and Chief Operating Officer of SoftBank Group from 2014 to 2016, Arora's total compensation exceeded 200 million dollars, setting a record in Japan for executive remuneration at the time.

On June 1, 2018, Arora took on the role of CEO and chairman at Palo Alto Networks. He had received a 125 million dollars stock and options compensation package from Palo Alto when he was hired in 2018.

Since then, the company’s share price has more than quadrupled and Arora’s stake is now worth 830 million dollars ($1.1 billion Singapore dollars), reports Bloomberg. If we combine the pay awards Arora received in his career, his net worth stands at around 1.5 billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.