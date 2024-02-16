Meet man, made Rs 2500 crore fortune from marriages, has business in 72 cities across India, appears on TV...

A self-made billionaire with a Rs 185 crore net worth, stands out for his widespread popularity, attributed to his role as the CEO and founder of Shaadi.com

Anupam Mittal, a visionary founder of Shaadi.com and a well-known investor on Shark Tank India. Anupam Mittal is one of the most well-known judges, thanks to his position as the CEO and creator of both Shaadi.com and the People Group. From the beginning, Mittal has gained respect on the show for his knowledge, modesty, and perceptive viewpoints.

Mittal stunned the audience by revealing that he makes only Rs 7 lakh (around $8,700) a month. For most of us, this might seem like a lot of money, but for someone with a staggering net worth of Rs 185 crores, it seems like a drop in the ocean.

Anupam Mittal, was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on October 23, 1974, into an Indian middle-class family. Strong morals and values were ingrained in him by his family, who valued education and hard work. Anupam's early life prepared him for his success in the future.

He graduated from Boston College in Massachusetts, USA. From 1994 to 1997, Anupam Mittal majored in Operations and Strategic Management. His education path equipped him with the abilities and information required to succeed in the cutthroat corporate world.

Anupam's business zeal helped him to spot a conventional matchmaking market gap in 1996. Motivated by the internet's potential, he envisioned a platform that would completely transform the way individuals locate life companions. Shaadi.com was founded on the basis of this concept.

In 1997, Anupam Mittal founded Shaadi.com, an online matrimonial platform designed to bring together individuals seeking life partners. Through the use of sophisticated search algorithms and a sizable database of possible matches, the platform upended conventional matchmaking techniques.

Shaadi.com had difficulties in its early years. Anupam encountered pushback and scepticism from traditionalists who questioned the effectiveness of internet dating. But his tenacity, foresight, and dedication to his concept helped Shaadi.com get past its early challenges.

As per news18 report, the valuation of shaadi.com is estimated at Rs 2,500 crore.

According to Mint and News18, Anupam Mittal's net worth stands at a substantial Rs 185 crore. With investments in several firms, including as Ketto, Fab Hotels, and PropTiger, Mittal is poised to broden and further diversify and expand his portfolio in the second season of the reality show.