Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

India is a country with many billionaires who have massive business empires. They own big villas and houses and have large car collections. One such person who owns over 400 cars is Ramesh Babu, a barber turned entrepreneur. He owns mini Mercs, Rolls Royce, BMWs, Jaguars and even a few vintage models. Ramesh runs Ramesh Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd. a 30-year-old luxury car rental company based in Bengaluru. He started the company in 1993 when he invested in his first car, Maruti Omni. Ramesh Babu is now India's 'billionaire barber'.

Today, he is a successful businessman, but Ramesh and his family faced a financial crisis when he lost his father in 1979. He was seven years old at the time. His father Gopal ran a barber’s shop on Brigade Road. After his father's demise, his uncle took care of it and paid the family Rs 5 each day. To support his family, Ramesh also took up a job delivering newspapers and milk at the age of 13. He continued his studies while supporting his family, till his pre-university years. He then took over the saloon from his uncle. Within a year, the business began to flourish.

Born and raised in Bengaluru, he owns over 400 cars as of 2023, making him the biggest car collector in India. He has reportedly more cars than billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani. Babu has an estimated net worth of around Rs 1200 crore. He has been collecting expensive cars for over 30 years now.

