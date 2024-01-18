Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Six students died when picnic boat overturned in lake in Gujarat's Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

'Kaha gayi Ankita jo Mannara ko...': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for sharing tight hug with Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Today, he is a successful businessman, but Ramesh and his family faced a financial crisis when he lost his father in 1979.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is a country with many billionaires who have massive business empires. They own big villas and houses and have large car collections. One such person who owns over 400 cars is Ramesh Babu, a barber turned entrepreneur. He owns mini Mercs, Rolls Royce, BMWs, Jaguars and even a few vintage models. Ramesh runs Ramesh Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd. a 30-year-old luxury car rental company based in Bengaluru. He started the company in 1993 when he invested in his first car, Maruti Omni. Ramesh Babu is now India's 'billionaire barber'.

Today, he is a successful businessman, but Ramesh and his family faced a financial crisis when he lost his father in 1979. He was seven years old at the time. His father Gopal ran a barber’s shop on Brigade Road. After his father's demise, his uncle took care of it and paid the family Rs 5 each day. To support his family, Ramesh also took up a job delivering newspapers and milk at the age of 13. He continued his studies while supporting his family, till his pre-university years. He then took over the saloon from his uncle. Within a year, the business began to flourish. 

Born and raised in Bengaluru, he owns over 400 cars as of 2023, making him the biggest car collector in India. He has reportedly more cars than billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani. Babu has an estimated net worth of around Rs 1200 crore. He has been collecting expensive cars for over 30 years now.

READ | Meet investment banker with Rs 11630 crore net worth, great grandson of man who co-founded Rs 36949666 crore company

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 3259 in Flipkart sale after Rs 55,740 off, check details

Tata launches India’s cheapest electric SUV, Tata Punch EV priced same as new Hyundai Creta at just Rs…

Sonam Kapoor stuns fans with jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, sheds 20 kg post-pregnancy, says '6 more to go'

‘We had to make some difficult decisions about...’: Google announces fresh layoffs by sending email to 1000 employees

Meet man who founded Rs 8500 crore company in college, later worked in Bollywood with Aishwarya, Kangana, Shahid, Sunny 

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE