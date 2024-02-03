Twitter
Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Meet Kolkata’s richest man with net worth of Rs 60,589 crore, built Rs 87,000 crore company, his business is...

his Kolkata-born billionaire, who is 92 years old, is listed at number 20 on Forbes' list of the wealthiest Indians.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

Edited by

The life story of Benu Gopal Bangur, the man who founded the multibillion-dollar Shree Cement company, teaches us that having a vision is essential to success in business. And for it to happen, we need to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself. 

Benu Gopal Bangur was an extremely hardworking businessman who used his perseverance and smart business skills to build an empire valued at billions of dollars. The businessman had a difficult time starting his own company, even if he inherited his family's company. After countless hours of labour, he ranked third overall and guided Shree Cement to become the most prosperous cement company in India.

Benu Gopal Bangur, one of Kolkata's richest persons, inherited Shree Cements in 1992 following a family split. Bangur graduated from Calcutta University and was born in 1931 in Kolkata to a Marwari businessman family. He was among Kolkata's first graduates.

Mungee Ram Bangur, the grandfather of Benu Gopal Bangur, founded the Bangur commercial empire in the late 1800s. The business was divided into five groups in 1991, with shares going to Mungee Ram's grandsons Benu Gopal Bangur, Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, and Kumar Bangur.

Rockstrong, Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, and Bangur Cement were sold by Shree Cement, which was founded in Jaipur in 1979. Benu Gopal Bangur is the principal shareholder of Shree Cement. Third-biggest cement manufacturer in the nation, Shree Cement has an installed capacity of 43.3 mt in India and 47.4 mt abroad. Hari Mohan Bangur is the managing director of Shree Cement Limited and the son of Benu Gopal Bangur. In 1975, he graduated with a B. Tech. in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Benu Gopal Bangur has a net worth of $7.3 billion as of April 11, 2023, as per Forbes. He lives in a 51,000-square-foot lavish mansion in Kolkata, which has a home theater, gym and temple dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Venkatesh. He is widowed and has two children.

