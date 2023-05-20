Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Keerthi N C, hired for record-breaking package by US-based company, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…

Keerthi N C, who hails from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, has surpassed a salary package of Rs 49.75 lakh which was offered to two students of UVCE students in 2019 by an Australian company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Meet Keerthi N C, hired for record-breaking package by US-based company, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…
Meet Keerthi N C, hired for record-breaking package by US-based company, not from IIT, IIM

Keerthi N C, a student of government-run University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), has created history by bagging a job offer with an annual package of Rs 58.3 lakh. Keerthi has been offered the record-breaking package by a California-based cyber security company.

Keerthi, who hails from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, has surpassed a salary package of Rs 49.75 lakh which was offered to two students of UVCE students in 2019 by an Australian company.

Keerthi is a student of computer science engineering and is currently in final semester. Keerthi will sit for her final exams in August 2023.

Talking to Deccan Herald, Keerthi said that she was confident of getting a good offer, but the package offered by the company left her completely surprised. “I had several rounds of interviews - writing, coding, technical and managerial - and I attempted every round with confidence,” Keerthi, 22, told DH. Keerthi has been hired to work on data visualisation.

Explaining the reasons behind her decision to choose UVCE, Keerthi said that the UVCE was affordable and there was less academic pressure.

“My rank in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test was 4,000 and I had seats in some top private colleges. But I waited till the last round to get a seat in UVCE because the fee is less and the atmosphere is such that there is freedom for students,” she noted.

Keerthi’s father Nagaraja G is a teacher at a government primary school, while her mother is a home-maker.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
From facing rejection in Dance India Dance 3 to starring in Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, Raghav Juyal's journey to stardom
Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in swimming pool in pink top, netizens say 'beti ki dukaan band karvaoge'
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.