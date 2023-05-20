Meet Keerthi N C, hired for record-breaking package by US-based company, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…

Meet Keerthi N C, hired for record-breaking package by US-based company, not from IIT, IIM

Keerthi N C, a student of government-run University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), has created history by bagging a job offer with an annual package of Rs 58.3 lakh. Keerthi has been offered the record-breaking package by a California-based cyber security company.

Keerthi, who hails from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, has surpassed a salary package of Rs 49.75 lakh which was offered to two students of UVCE students in 2019 by an Australian company.

Keerthi is a student of computer science engineering and is currently in final semester. Keerthi will sit for her final exams in August 2023.

Talking to Deccan Herald, Keerthi said that she was confident of getting a good offer, but the package offered by the company left her completely surprised. “I had several rounds of interviews - writing, coding, technical and managerial - and I attempted every round with confidence,” Keerthi, 22, told DH. Keerthi has been hired to work on data visualisation.

Explaining the reasons behind her decision to choose UVCE, Keerthi said that the UVCE was affordable and there was less academic pressure.

“My rank in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test was 4,000 and I had seats in some top private colleges. But I waited till the last round to get a seat in UVCE because the fee is less and the atmosphere is such that there is freedom for students,” she noted.

Keerthi’s father Nagaraja G is a teacher at a government primary school, while her mother is a home-maker.