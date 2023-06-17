Meet K Ram Shriram, invested in 'garage startup' which is now one of world's richest companies, his net worth is...

Kavitark Ram Shriram was one of the few people who believed in the vision of two budding brains and gave them half a million dollars. The company grew famous as Google and became one of the biggest in the world. The early backer bet his money when Sergey Brin and Larry Page were still working out of a garage.

Ram Shriram was among the founding board members of Google. He is a successful self-made businessman with net worth of over Rs 19,600 crore. However, he had a difficult upbringing in India. He lost his father when Shriram was just 3 years old. Getting admission to school was a challenge.

Ram Shriram rose above the hurdles and achieved a BS from the Madras University. He then went to the US to do an MBA. Starting his career as an engineer, he went on to play key roles in the rise of two of the biggest tech giants. Shriram rose to become a top executive.

He worked closely with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos when his company was in the early stages. Shriram was president of online firm Junglee which Amazon acquired for $185 million in 1998.

In 2000, he founded his venture capital firm named Sherpalo Ventures. Shriram’s other investments include Paperless Post, Gusto and InMobi. The billionaire donated $61 million to Stanford University along with his wife in 2014.

From his $0.5 million investment back when Google was a garage startup, its parent Alphabet is now one of the world’s biggest companies with a market cap of Rs 128 lakh crore. Kavitark Ram Shriram is still on the board of Alphabet even though he has offloaded most of his stake in Google.