Meet Kanhaiya Sharma, rejected high-paying jobs, started business with Rs 251, now earns in crores, owns luxury cars

Kanhaiya Sharma/Photo via Linkedin

Parents worry in this day and age is of their children becoming highly influenced by mobile, the internet, and computers. However, Kanhaiya Sharma, born in a simple Brahmin family of Indore, has made his name in hacking not only in Madhya Pradesh but in the whole country and the world. At the age of just 14, Kanhaiya Sharma made software and sold it to a construction company for Rs 50,000.

Kanhaiya Sharna's father manages the household by teaching in Indore city, but his son formed companies related to IT and legal software with a capital of Rs 251 at the age of just 23. Today Kanhaiya Sharma's turnover has reached crores of rupees. Kanhaiya Sharma is one of the top most ethical hackers in the country.

When Kanhaiya Sharma was studying in Class 8 at Sarafa Vidya Niketan, Indore, construction work was going on in the school. Kanhaiya Sharma used to get sad seeing the laborers running to get the construction material. He got the idea that why not make such a software, so that at that construction site, from the contractor to the laborer, they would know where and in what quantity the construction material is kept. In just 30 days, Kanhaiya Sharma made a software mobile app and sold it to the construction company for just Rs 50,000. That company still operates its construction work through the same software.

Kanhaiya Sharma said that he had a lot of connections with the world of computers and the internet since the time he was studying in class 6 or 7. In seventh grade, he gave an exam for online certification, in which he failed.

Kanhaiya Sharma said, "My heart was upset and when my father saw sadness, he gave me Rs 251 and told me not to lose heart. With the same Rs 251, I started my work and started companies providing IT software development to legal services, and today the turnover of those companies is in crores of rupees."

Kanhaiya Sharma also said that when he used to study, there used to be only a cycle in the house, but the Rs 251 given by his father showed such a miracle that today there are 5-6 luxury cars in the house.

Kanhaiya Sharma is also associated with the government institutions of the country where he gives training to officers and students.

Kanhaiya Sharma gives training to the officers of many big government organisations in the country. Seeing Kanhaiya Sharma's hacking skills, many big government and non-governmental organisations across the country have given offered to join him. By rejecting the annual package of Rs 2.5 crore, Kanhaiya Sharma is taking forward his own IT and legal work.

Kanhaiya Sharma is currently the founder and CEO of Wappgo and Legal251, as per his LinkedIn profile.