Meet Jimmy Naval Tata, Ratan Tata’s younger brother who lives in 2BHK flat, doesn’t own mobile phone

Ratan Tata, who is the former chairman of Tata Sons, never got married and had a family of his own, but he is close to his siblings, especially his younger brother Jimmy Naval Tata. Unlike his businessman elder brother, Jimmy Tata remains out of the public eye and keeps away from the media.

Earlier this year, Ratan Tata took to social media to post a throwback black-and-white photo of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata, wishing the latter a happy birthday. The photo was clicked in 1945, when Ratan Tata said that “nothing came between” the two brothers.

However, Jimmy Tata remains away from social media and keeps his life private from media interactions, despite of belonging to one of the most powerful business families in India. Here is all you need to know about Ratan Tata’s younger brother.

Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Who is Jimmy Naval Tata?

Jimmy Naval Tata is the son of Naval Tata and the younger brother of former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, but unlike his brother, he prefers to stay away from the limelight and leads a simple life away from social media and distractions.

As his elder brother Ratan Tata soared with success heading the family business, Jimmy Tata decided to take a step back and lead a simple life. Despite his massive wealth, Jimmy lives in a humble 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Colaba, away from the public eye.

According to a recent viral post shared by Harsh Goenka, Jimmy Tata says in a small flat and has little to no interest in the family business. Further, he is also a very good squash player who used to beat Goenka every time.

As per reports, Jimmy Tata doesn’t own a mobile phone and gets all his updates through the newspaper. However, he is still a prominent shareholder in Tata Sons, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals, and is up to date on all development in the Tata business.

