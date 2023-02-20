Meet Jayshree Ullal, CEO with net worth over Rs 18000 crore, one of US’ richest self-made women | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

One of the most powerful Indian-origin tech industry leaders, Jayshree UIlal’s name is counted among the likes Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and YouTube’s Neal Mohan. She has been at the help of Arista Networks as President and CEO since 2008. When she joined the company, it had less than 50 employees and was earning no revenue.

Ullal has a net worth of $2.2 billion (around Rs 18,199 crore) as per Forbes, on Monday, February 20, 2023. This makes the CEO Ullal one of the richest self-made women in the US. Her wealth comes from her 5% holding in Arista Networks’ stock. Ullal has earmarked some of the whopping assets for her two children, nephew and niece.

Ullal was born in London but raised in India where she had her schooling in New Delhi. She pursued B.S. in electrical engineering from San Francisco State University and then attained a master's degree in engineering management from Santa Clara University.

Ullal entered the professional world by joining graphic card major Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and then Fairchild Semiconductor, Ungermann-Bass and Crescendo Communications which was acquired by Cisco in 1993. With Cisco, Ullal oversaw 20 mergers and acquisitions. After a 15-year stint with Cisco, she joined Arista in 2008.

She has been named among the “top five most influential people in the networking industry” and “World’s Best CEOs”. She led Arista to a successful IPO in 2014. Jayshree is married to Vijay Ullal, himself a former top tech executive who is now a venture capitalist. They have two daughters and reside in Saratoga, California. Ulla’s late sister Susie Nagpal was a politician who was on the Saratoga City council in the US.

