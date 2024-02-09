Twitter
Headlines

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger share glimpses of practical death-defying stunts, action set pieces in BTS video

Meet Indian who supplies liquor to 85 countries, owns company worth Rs 23000 crore, his net worth is…

Dalljiet Kaur drops husband's surname, deletes photos with him amid separation rumours, issues statement: 'I hereby...'

Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif claims victory without majority, urges other parties to join hands

Fresh trouble hits Mumbai Indians camp as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya take this step

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger share glimpses of practical death-defying stunts, action set pieces in BTS video

Meet Indian who supplies liquor to 85 countries, owns company worth Rs 23000 crore, his net worth is…

Dalljiet Kaur drops husband's surname, deletes photos with him amid separation rumours, issues statement: 'I hereby...'

8 important rules for a long - lasting relationship

10 dry fruits to reduce high uric acid levels

8 precautions to take for children during seasonal change

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger share glimpses of practical death-defying stunts, action set pieces in BTS video

Dalljiet Kaur drops husband's surname, deletes photos with him amid separation rumours, issues statement: 'I hereby...'

Aarya Antim Vaar review: Sushmita Sen, Ram Madhvani keep you on the edge of your seat in this engaging but bumpy ride

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian who supplies liquor to 85 countries, owns company worth Rs 23000 crore, his net worth is…

Lalit Khaitan is the man behind well-known liquor brands like Magic Moments, 8PM Premium Whisky, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Regal Talon Whisky, and many others.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's liquor market is poised to grow to be one of the largest globally, and one prominent player in this market is Lalit Khaitan, owner of Radico Khaitan, a well-known brand known for its iconic offerings, which include Magic Moments, 8PM Premium Whisky, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Regal Talon Whisky, and more. He manufactures and supplies liquor not only in his home country but also in more than 85 other countries around the world. The company Radico Khaitan is situated in Delhi and currently has a market cap of approx Rs 23000 crore.

Lalit Khaitan, who is 80-year-old, has also become India's new billionaire, with a total net worth of $1 billion. Due to rising sales and the release of new drinks, such as Happiness in a Bottle gin, the publicly traded company's shares saw a more than 50% increase last year. Lalit hold 40% share stake in the company.

Lalit Khaitan, who is from Kolkata, attended St. Xavier's College in Kolkata as well as Mayo College in Ajmer for his education. He assumed control of Radico Khaitan in 1972–1973, a business with numerous liabilities, and used his management style to elevate it to new heights while maintaining the strictest standards of corporate governance.

Although in a favorable position to profit, Radico Khaitan faces many competitors. The biggest one is United Spirits, a listed Diageo subsidiary that was previously led by the colorful liquor magnate and former billionaire Vijay Mallya, who is currently on the run in London.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose viral photo forced Google to build new search engine, charges Rs 10 crore just for public appearance

Eagle trailer: Ravi Teja creates havoc in Karthik Gattamneni's actioner; fans call it 'sure-shot blockbuster'

Chennai schools get bomb threat emails, students sent back home

All about Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, former PM who played key role in India’s economic revolution

Mohammed Shami names the 'best' India captain he has played under; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE