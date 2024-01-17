Meet Indian businessman who left Rs 600 crore empire to become monk due to...

Under the guidance of Surishwarji Maharaj, Doshi embraced monkhood as the 354th postulant.

Former billionaire Bhanwarlal Raghunath Doshi relinquished his substantial wealth to embrace the life of a 'Sanyasi' or monk in 2015. Formerly known as the 'Plastic King' of Delhi, Doshi decided to abandon his Rs 600 crore business empire and pursue the path of a Jain preacher.

The founder of the international trading house DR International, Doshi embarked on his business journey with a modest Rs 30,000 inherited from his father, a small textile merchant in Rajasthan. In a grand ceremony held in Ahmedabad, Doshi took on the role of the 108th disciple of a Jain Acharya, witnessed by a multitude of people. Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, was reportedly present at the ceremony, had previously honoured Doshi.

Under the guidance of Surishwarji Maharaj, Doshi embraced monkhood as the 354th postulant. Contrary to being an impulsive decision, Doshi had contemplated adopting a monastic lifestyle since 1982, driven by a growing inclination towards spirituality, sparked by Jain lectures. After more than three decades of contemplation, he finally took the momentous step.

The ceremony marking Doshi's transition into monkhood was monumental, accommodating nearly 500 hotel rooms for attendees and involving 1,500 servers providing food at the event. The massive assembly included almost 1.5 lakh samayiks (spectators) and around 1,000 sadhus and sadhvis. The assembly hall itself covered a staggering 3.25 lakh square feet, with food, water, and sherbet distributed over an area of 35,000 square yards.